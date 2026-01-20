Digital Interview AI Fully Funded on Kickstarter in Under Five Hours

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Interview AI announced today that its Kickstarter campaign reached full funding in under six hours, signaling strong market demand for interview readiness solutions as competition for jobs and promotions continues to intensify.

The rapid response from backers highlights growing interest in tools that help candidates and employees prepare for real interview conversations, rather than relying on static mock interviews or automated screening processes.

Press Demonstration Video: Digital Interview AI Interview Readiness Platform.

Digital Interview AI enables users to participate in live, back-and-forth interview simulations—similar to a video interview, where AI interviewers respond in real time, introduce follow-up questions, and challenge candidates based on their answers. This approach reflects the pacing, depth, and unpredictability of real interviews, allowing users to practice clarity, composure, and decision-making under realistic conditions.

Unlike scripted interview preparation tools, the platform responds dynamically to user input and tailors interview scenarios to specific roles, industries, and seniority levels. Each session concludes with structured feedback, performance scoring, and actionable insights designed to improve interview readiness over time.

The platform offers both a consumer experience for individuals and an enterprise platform for organizations focused on workforce readiness, internal mobility, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, including workforce development and access programs.

"Reaching full funding so quickly confirms that interview readiness is becoming a critical skill in today's job market," said founder Manny Castro. "People want realistic ways to practice the moments that shape their careers, and organizations are increasingly investing in preparation, not just evaluation."

With its funding goal reached, Digital Interview AI has introduced stretch goals focused on expanding interview scenarios, adding additional AI personas, and increasing access across industries and geographies.

The Kickstarter campaign remains open to new backers.

