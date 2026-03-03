Digital Investment Strategy Acquires Control of Slam Corp. and Announces Transition of Slam to Field Digital Corp.

Field to build an integrated operating platform for institutional digital-asset infrastructure

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Investment Strategy, ("DIS") today announced it has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Slam Sponsor, LLC, the sponsor of Slam Corp. (OTC Expert Market: SLMUF, SLAMF, SLMWF). Slam Corp. will change its name to Field Digital Corp. ("Field") and intends to become an integrated operating company focused on building, scaling, and actively managing the core infrastructure that powers the digital asset economy.

Field will be led by an executive team with deep operational, digital asset, and institutional finance experience. Together, the group has operated through multiple market cycles and brings a shared focus on disciplined growth, infrastructure ownership, and long-term value creation.

Executive Leadership:

Maulin Shah assumes the role of Executive Chairman. A co-founder of DIS, Mr. Shah brings more than 20 years of investment management experience, with senior roles as a Portfolio Manager at leading firms including Citadel, Millennium Management, and Perry Capital.

Joseph Buttram assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer. A co-founder of DIS and founder of Zeal Capital, Mr. Buttram brings over 10 years of professional investment experience focused on cryptocurrency and DeFi protocols. He also helped found the Proof of Stake Alliance in 2018.

Raoul Scott assumes the roles of President and Chief Financial Officer. A co-founder of DIS, Mr. Scott brings over 15 years of experience across institutional capital markets, prime brokerage, and decentralized finance, including roles at Cowen and StoneX Financial.

"The global financial system is being rewritten in software. Networks that were once experimental are now supporting real economic activity at scale. Yet much of the infrastructure supporting that transition remains fragmented. Field is being constructed as an operating platform designed to unify and scale the essential services institutional capital depends on," said Joseph Buttram, Chief Executive Officer of Field. "Our approach is deliberate: acquire businesses positioned at the center of network activity, integrate them into a cohesive ecosystem, and actively support their expansion. As financial activity becomes more programmable and markets move at software speed, the demand for resilient, always-on infrastructure will only grow. We are positioning Field to operate the rails underlying this shift. The enduring value in this transition will accrue to the companies providing stability, connectivity, and execution at scale, and our role is to build and run those businesses for the long term."

Board of Directors:

In addition to Shah, Buttram, and Scott, the following individuals will join the Board of Directors:

Karen Snow – Former Global Head of Listings at Nasdaq and current CEO of Rose & Co. Capital Advisors, with over 30 years of experience in strategic consulting, investment banking, and capital markets. Ms. Snow was recognized by Forbes 50 Over 50 in 2024.

Michael Frisch – Leader of the cryptocurrency and digital asset practice at Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres, LLC, and general counsel of Streamex Corp. Mr. Frisch previously served as a senior trial attorney at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Kain Warwick – Founder of Synthetix, one of the earliest and most influential DeFi protocols, and founder of Infinex, a crypto financial super-application. Mr. Warwick is recognized as a pioneer in decentralized finance.

Maulin Shah, Executive Chairman of Field, continued, "Every major financial era has been defined by the institutions that built and operated its core architecture. We believe internet-native finance represents the next structural shift, and Field is being built to serve as one of its foundational operators. Our mandate extends beyond capital deployment. We intend to construct a durable enterprise that pairs institutional underwriting discipline with crypto-native execution. By integrating mission-critical businesses under a unified operating framework and reinvesting cash flows back into the platform, we aim to create a company capable of compounding value across decades. Our objective is not simply to participate in this evolution, but to help shape the infrastructure that enables it."

Field is currently fundraising to execute on its strategy of acquiring leading digital infrastructure businesses for scaling and growth. For additional information on the company and investor relations, please visit their website at https//www.field.digital

About Field

Field is a publicly listed blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Field has not yet completed its initial business combination.

Field was purpose-built to transition into an operating company focused on building the next generation of financial infrastructure: one unified ecosystem composed of leading businesses in digital assets. The company's mission is to identify, acquire, integrate, and scale elite operators that power institutional participation in the evolving Internet Financial System.

Following its initial business combination, Field intends to operate as a long-term platform centered on active ownership, operational leadership, and disciplined capital allocation. By acquiring controlling or significant positions in critical infrastructure businesses and integrating them within a single corporate structure, Field seeks to enhance capability, drive durable earnings, and create a resilient foundation for global, internet-native finance.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected closing of the transaction, the timing thereof, and the expected leadership changes. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Field undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of DIS and Field).

[email protected]

SOURCE Field Digital Corp.