Digital is the New Language of Money: Americans predict payment apps will move to the top spot in their wallet and would like to manage their financial lives in one place

Peer-to-peer payment services (P2P) seem well-poised to capture this space. Over a third (36%) of Americans surveyed in the Koski Research study report that they currently use P2P apps, and they most widely use it for commerce.

Pay for a product or service (71%)

Payback (52%)

Send money (49%)

Split costs (31%)

Americans are looking for digital innovation throughout the financial spectrum. More than four in five Americans (84%) say they are interested in managing their money from one online central platform for deposits, spending, and saving. They desire full financial integration – nearly two-thirds say they would keep their money in one digital app for deposits and payments. "Americans are looking for better, integrated ways to manage their finances across different aspects of their financial lives, including their income, their spending, their saving, and their investing," says Lilah Koski, CEO of Koski Research.

How we invest is likely to see significant disruption as well. In a head-to-head matchup of computer vs. human for investing performance, 57% of Gen Z said they believe a computer would provide better performance over time (vs. 40% of Millennials, 35% of Gen X, and 40% of Boomers). All generations expect that advice from a computer would cost them less in fees, though the younger generations place less emphasis on discounted fees from computers.

As consumers move to a digital money mindset, businesses must find ways to meet consumer needs.

