Digital Isolator Market Will Reach USD 4,135 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital isolator market revenue is projected to be USD 4,135 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%, according to P&S Intelligence.

This growth can be ascribed to the strict safety requirements for automobile batteries, the surge in the demand for electronic and electrical equipment that produces low noise, and the increase in the acceptance of digital isolators as replacements for optocouplers.

Variants Utilizing Capacitive Coupling Are Highly Demanded

In 2022, the capacitive coupling technology had the largest share. The advantages of utilizing a capacitive isolator are small size, power transmission efficiency, and resistance to magnetic fields.

The compactness and high energy transmission efficiency of the capacitive coupling technology permit the creation of ICs that consume less energy and entail lower purchase costs. Additionally, the resistance of this technology to magnetic fields allows functioning in strong magnetic environments.

Moreover, variants using this technology can lessen the prospect of low-quality physical contact between two circuits because of corrosion, vibrations, and other factors. Therefore, the steadiness and dependability of the data transported between the circuits advance.

Growing Utilization of Digital Isolators in Automotive Industry

In 2022, the automotive category had the largest market share, of approximately 36%. With electronic engine control, vehicles have changed from a simple physical linkage of mechanical systems to a complex system of microcontrollers, sensors, and other electronics.

Automotive engineers are swiftly introducing this new technology and growing their skillset to install more electronic mechanisms in their models.

Further, with the start of the era of electric vehicles, OEMs are deserting the low-voltage, low-energy 12-V systems and integrating contemporary HEVs and BEVs with 800-V systems, with even superior voltages a prospect in the future.

Growth in Acceptance of Digital Isolators as Substitutes to Optocouplers

Optocouplers are outdated isolators that utilize a high quantity of energy and do not support data rates of above 1 Mbps. Digital isolators have been launched to overcome the disadvantages related to optocouplers, as they utilize circuitry based on the CMOS technology to offer significant value and energy savings and advance data rates.

More-progressive circuitry is utilized in digital isolators in order to decode and encode data, which allows for way faster data transfer and the capability to handle multifaceted bidirectional interfaces, including USB and I2C.

Firms in APAC Purchase Digital Isolators in Largest Numbers

In 2022, APAC dominated the market with an approximately 40% share, since China is the center for the makers of electronic devices and a variety of other equipment. The income of the electronic devices engineering industry in the nation has augmented at an annual rate of 5.5% in the past five years, touching approximately USD 300 billion in 2022.

