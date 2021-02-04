Digital Isolator Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Digital Isolator Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Isolation Type, Data Rate, Channel, Application (Gate Drivers, DC/DC Converters, ADCs), Vertical (Industrial, Automotive, Telecommuniactions), and Geography- Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Risen adoption of digital isolators as substitutes for optocouplers, surged demand for noise-free electronic and electrical circuits, increased usage of renewable energy sources across the world, risen use of digital isolators as gate drivers, surged deployment of digital isolators in industrial motor-drive applications, and ability of digital technologies to help healthcare organizations and agencies keep track of COVID-19 spread are the key factors driving the growth of digital isolator market.

Capacitive Coupling to account for the largest share of the digital isolator market

The capacitive coupling segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the digital isolator market in 2021. Isolators based on capacitor coupling isolation type are available at comparatively low prices in the market. It is one of the key reasons for the largest size of the capacitive coupling segment of the market. The giant magnetoresistive segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is fueled by better sensitivity and accuracy of digital isolators based on giant magnetoresistive isolation type than digital isolators based on capacitive coupling and magnetic coupling. The isolators based on giant magnetoresistive isolation type also offer a fast switching speed of up to 150 Mbps, with a low propagation delay of 10 ns to 15 ns. In addition, the materials used in these isolators increase their shelf life.

Industrial vertical accounted for the largest share of the digital isolator market in 2020

The industrial segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the digital isolator market in 2021 in terms of value. Digital isolators are among the key devices used in industrial equipment. They are used for protecting users and industrial equipment from ground differences and loops, noise, and voltage issues. These isolators also ensure the safety of industrial equipment and their operators. The presence of several industrial equipment manufacturers in APAC is a key factor responsible for the growth of the digital isolator market in APAC for industrial vertical. In addition, the increasing proliferation of the industrial Internet of things (IIoT) is expected to considerably fuel the demand for digital isolators used in the industrial vertical during the forecast period.

The growth of the digital isolator market for industrial vertical is mainly driven by the increasing deployment of industrial automation solutions and systems to reduce indirect industrial expenses and increase operating profits. Automation equipment require electric drivers to power them. These electric drivers require digital isolators to protect them from an unexpected power surge.

Asia Pacific to account for the largest share of the digital isolator market by 2025

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the digital isolator market in 2020, owing to the presence of a number of key electrical device and equipment manufacturers in the region. In addition, digital isolators are widely used in gate drivers and analog to digital converters in APAC. China is one of the technologically-advanced countries in APAC. It is a key contributor to the growth of the digital isolator market in APAC.

APAC is a developing region owing to the presence of a large number of EV manufacturers, primarily in China, South Korea, and Japan. The region is a key producer of automobiles considering the futuristic view of electrification of vehicles with zero emissions. The digital isolator market in this region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. ROHM Semiconductor, Broadcom, Murata Manufacturing, Advantech, and MORNSUN are some key players operating in the digital isolator market in APAC.

In APAC, the outbreak and the spread of COVID-19 have significantly impacted China, the largest supplier of electronic components in the world. This has resulted in an imbalance in the demand-supply equation for most electronic applications. However, with the resumption of operations of most China-based companies and improvements in their production capacity, a delay of 3 to 4 months in the ongoing projects is anticipated. In the first quarter of 2020, China was severely affected by COVID-19. Several EV manufacturers halted their production activities. The government also prolonged the purchase-tax exemptions of neighborhood electric vehicles (NEV) till 2022. As the COVID-19 crisis has intensified the competition for valuable supply sources in certain industrial sectors, including EV production, the bargaining power has shifted from OEMs to suppliers. For instance, in July 2020, Tesla and CATL announced their strategic partnership. Under this partnership, CATL is expected to supply EV batteries to Tesla for its Model-3 production in China.

A few of the key players in the digital isolator market are Texas Instruments (US), Silicon Labs (US), Analog Devices (US), Broadcom (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), NVE (US), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Maxim Integrated (US), Broadcom (US), and Vicor (US).

