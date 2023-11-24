Digital Isolator Market worth $3.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Isolator Market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors accelerating the growth of the digital isolator market are the increased adoption of digital isolators as alternatives to optocouplers, stringent regulations for batteries installed in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, strong focus on the adoption of renewable energy sources worldwide, high demand for noise-free electronics and electrical devices, rapid adoption of digital isolators in industrial motor drive applications, as well as integration of digital isolators with gate drivers for enhancing safety and reliability of power electronics systems.

Digital Isolator Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $ 1.9 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 3.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2022–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Data Rate, Channel, Insulation Material, Application, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High cost of digital isolators than optocouplers Key Market Opportunities Increasing use of isolators in harsh environmental applications Key Market Drivers High demand for digital isolators from electric vehicle and battery pack manufacturers

Digital isolators with data rates of more than 75 Mbps segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Digital isolators with data rates of more than 75 Mbps accounted for the largest market share (~47%), in terms of value, in 2022. Their leading position in the market can be attributed to the integration of giant magnetoresistive isolation technology in these digital isolators, which enables higher data rates and swift and accurate communication between devices/equipment. Digital isolators with data rates of more than 75 Mbps also reduce propagation delays, thereby providing smooth, sensitive, and accurate data signals at their output end without any major delays.

The 8-channel segment in the digital isolator market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The market for 8-channel digital isolators is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These isolators can accommodate a signaling rate of 150 Mbps with higher accuracy. Moreover, 8-channel digital isolators are widely used in industrial automation and automotive applications, driving the market for 8-channel digital isolators. Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US) are some remarkable players that offer 8-channel digital isolators.

China in Asia Pacific to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

China accounted for the largest share of the digital isolator industry in Asia Pacific in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The presence of players such as Suzhou Naxin Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (Novosense) (China); Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan); MORNSUN Guangzhou Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China); and HOPE Microelectronics CO., Ltd. (HOPERF) (China) and the country being a growing market for the industrial and automobile (especially EV) sectors are the major factors driving the market growth. However, India is to witness the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and development in the region.

Key Players

The report profiles key digital isolator companies players and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NVE Corporation (US), ROHM CO., LTD. (Japan), Broadcom (US), Vicor Corporation (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), are some major players.

