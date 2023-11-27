Digital Joy proudly supports LIVE Braid - a global movement of unity and hope

The Live Braid digital event, to be held on Nov 30th, 2023 at livebraid.com, offers a simple but powerful opportunity to bridge divides across different continents, languages, and religions by digitally partaking in an ancient ritual of nourishment and connection.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundbreaking cloud-native technology production company Digital Joy is empowering LIVE Braid, a collective Challah braiding digital event celebrating our shared humanity. It will take place on Nov. 30, 2023, 9 A.M. PST at livebraid.com.

Digital Joy is a new innovative cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) media technology company that aims to empower companies, from small enterprises to the largest in the world, with innovative and proven cloud-based solutions. It aims to help businesses, creators, and leading media organizations share their stories by leveraging the most advanced cloud-based media technology. Digital Joy is a portfolio company of Black Dragon Capital℠, a multi-phased investment firm founded by Louis Hernandez Jr. which focuses on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities.

LIVE Braid is a global movement of unity and hope that celebrates our shared humanity through collective Challah braiding. The digital event aims to bring together people from all backgrounds and cultures and will span five continents, multiple time zones, languages, and religions.

"Now more than ever, we believe in the power of community, compassion and collected action to raise the vibration of our world during these trying times. LIVE Braid, the virtual global Challah braid represents Truth, Peace and Justice interwoven by its three braids," shares Candice Sussman, creator of LIVE Braid.

LIVE Braid offers a simple but powerful opportunity to bridge divides by partaking in an ancient ritual of nourishment and connection. The event aims to create a shared version of peace through Challah braiding by bringing together diverse cultures and creeds, languages, and locations.

"In partnership with Digital Joy Media and with the support of The Jewish Federations, synagogues, churches, schools... even actors, musicians, and others... all of diverse backgrounds from around the world, we are honored to help people band together to share their story of hope and provide light by digitally braiding people together," shares Tracey Shaw, Founder and CEO of Digital Joy.

LIVE Braid is powered by Digital Joy and uses leading cloud-based media technology to bridge the gap created by distance and ensure that participants can partake together. The event will also be featured tomorrow (Nov. 28, 2023) on Fox News' local affiliate in Salt Lake City. Interested parties may register at livebraid.com.

About Digital Joy

Digital Joy is a new innovative cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) media technology company that aims to empower companies, from small enterprises to the largest in the world, with innovative and proven cloud-based solutions. The company was founded by Louis Hernandez's Black Dragon Capital Development Fund, combined with some of the most well-known media technology executives in the world. It was created to help leading media and business organizations meet their strategic media technology needs by giving them access to the most advanced Cloud-based media technology in the world.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC) is a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a diverse team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a track record of successful investing. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠ and focus on high potential early stage, and mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization.

