Digital Law Firm Allows Car Accident Victims Keep 100% Of Their Settlement Money

"If you've ever applied for a mortgage online, banked online, or ordered an Uber, you'll understand our process and how we can settle your accident claim efficiently," Broder said. "As a lawyer who has represented plaintiff's on contingency, I know firsthand that sometimes the attorney's fees far exceed the time and effort expended on a case. It's a windfall for the attorneys and it's just not right. It's your money and you deserve to keep it."

"We fight just as hard, if not harder, than the other lawyers," Broder added. "With our model, clients get the money they deserve – not the lawyers."

The SettleForFree.com platform Handles:

Car accidents

Slip & fall

Bike accidents

Uber/Lyft accidents

Motorcycle accidents

Trucking accidents

"While you take care of treating your injuries, our accident lawyers take care of dealing with the insurance company on the SettleForFree.com platform," said Broder. "We will fight for your legal rights and make sure your family gets all of the insurance benefits and money you are entitled to receive for:

Lost Wages

Medical Bills

Property Damage

Pain and Suffering

Using the SettleForFree.com platform, clients receive regular updates on their claim by email, text message and by phone. Settle For Free helps ensure its lawyers communicate effectively and provide a modern, easy to use experience. For more information please visit www.settleforfree.com

