Digital Leader Shelly Palmer's New eBook on Decentralized Finance Becomes #1 in Three Amazon Categories in 24 Hours

The newest book from Shelly Palmer, CEO of The Palmer Group and LinkedIn's Top Voice in Technology, became an Amazon #1 bestseller in three categories in its first 24 hours. Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, NFTs and Smart Contracts: An executive guide to the world of decentralized finance contains a context-setting overview of the entire ecosystem plus deeper insights into how to think about the consequences, both intended and unintended, of our transition into a decentralized, trustless world. Named LinkedIn's Top Voice in Technology, Shelly Palmer is CEO of The Palmer Group, a consulting practice that helps Fortune 500 companies with technology, media and marketing. He is the host of the "Shelly Palmer #strategyhacker livestream" on YouTube Live. He covers tech and business for Good Day New York, writes a weekly column for Adweek, and is a regular commentator on CNN and CNBC.

Entrepreneur, television personality, and investor Mark Cuban calls the eBook, "A crisp, easy to understand overview of crypto and DeFi."

Palmer, an industry leading tech consultant, has become a "go-to source," and "c-suite whisperer" for all things crypto, blockchain, NFTs, and DeFi.

While crypto prices and NFTs have dominated recent headlines, they are just the most visible components of a rapidly growing decentralized financial system (DeFi) that has the potential to significantly challenge how we buy, sell, and trade just about everything. Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, NFTs and Smart Contracts: An executive guide to the world of decentralized finance is proving to be just the right explainer for forward-thinking executives who want to stay ahead of the curve.

The book is available exclusively on Amazon for $2.99. (100% of the author's proceeds will be donated to Girls Who Code.) Learn more and purchase here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095C3GW6X

