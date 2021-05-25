Digital Leader Shelly Palmer's New eBook on Decentralized Finance Becomes #1 in Three Amazon Categories in 24 Hours
Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, NFTs and Smart Contracts: An executive guide to the world of decentralized finance
May 25, 2021, 08:47 ET
NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest book from Shelly Palmer, CEO of The Palmer Group and LinkedIn's Top Voice in Technology, became an Amazon #1 bestseller in three categories in its first 24 hours. Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, NFTs and Smart Contracts: An executive guide to the world of decentralized finance contains a context-setting overview of the entire ecosystem plus deeper insights into how to think about the consequences, both intended and unintended, of our transition into a decentralized, trustless world.
Entrepreneur, television personality, and investor Mark Cuban calls the eBook, "A crisp, easy to understand overview of crypto and DeFi."
Palmer, an industry leading tech consultant, has become a "go-to source," and "c-suite whisperer" for all things crypto, blockchain, NFTs, and DeFi.
While crypto prices and NFTs have dominated recent headlines, they are just the most visible components of a rapidly growing decentralized financial system (DeFi) that has the potential to significantly challenge how we buy, sell, and trade just about everything. Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, NFTs and Smart Contracts: An executive guide to the world of decentralized finance is proving to be just the right explainer for forward-thinking executives who want to stay ahead of the curve.
The book is available exclusively on Amazon for $2.99. (100% of the author's proceeds will be donated to Girls Who Code.) Learn more and purchase here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095C3GW6X
ABOUT SHELLY PALMER and THE PALMER GROUP
Named LinkedIn's Top Voice in Technology, Shelly Palmer is CEO of The Palmer Group, a consulting practice that helps Fortune 500 companies with technology, media and marketing. He is the host of the "Shelly Palmer #strategyhacker livestream" on YouTube Live. He covers tech and business for Good Day New York, writes a weekly column for Adweek, and is a regular commentator on CNN and CNBC.
