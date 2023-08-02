Digital Lending Market size to grow by USD 19,140.24 million from 2022 to 2027|Use of advanced technologies in the lending process to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital lending market size is estimated to grow by USD 19,140.24 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.89%, according to Technavio. North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The improved customer experience at US commercial lending companies such as Pegasystems Inc. (Pegasystems), Finastra, and HES FinTech results from increased investment in AI and IoT technologies. Small businesses, especially entrepreneurs from immigrant groups, prefer digital loans and microcredits to support their business expansion efforts. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Lending Market

Vendor Landscape

The digital lending market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers & Challenges

The use of advanced technologies in the lending process is a key factor driving market growth. Financial organizations have greatly benefited from cloud-based payment platforms, which enable rapid data collection and provide services like fast loan disbursal. These platforms also facilitate a smoother collection of interest, principal, and payments from borrowers. AI-based technologies further enhance the financial sector by streamlining core business and loan operations, offering greater efficiency and effectiveness in managing financial processes. Hence, advanced technologies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Compliance and regulatory challenges related to lending are significant challenges hindering market growth. Regulatory bodies play a key role in setting requirements, regulations, compliance, and policies to ensure financial health in the market. Over the years, these regulations have changed significantly. Therefore, compliance with these rules and regulations is critical for financial institutions to prove their financial stability. Lenders must be aware of and comply with regulations set by local governments and financial institutions. Hence, the factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rise in the adoption of cloud-based digital lending servicing software offerings is a major trend in the market. The move from on-premises services to cloud computing is primarily driven by its scalability and cost-effectiveness. Ease of implementation, reduced capital expenditure, and improved access to data also contribute to its growing popularity. Furthermore, many market players are forming partnerships and collaborations to introduce cloud-based solutions to financial institutions with the aim of expanding customer reach and providing improved services. Hence, the increased usage of cloud-based loan servicing software is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The digital lending market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Abrigo, ARGO Data Resource Corp., Built Technologies Inc., CoreLogic Inc., CU Direct Corp., Decimal Technologies, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., First American Financial Corp., Fiserv Inc., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., Intercontinental Exchange Inc., Juris Technologies Sdn Bhd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Sigma Infosolutions, Tavant, Temenos AG, UAB HES Europe, and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by component (solution and service), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The solution segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The digital lending landscape could further improve with the participation of more fintech start-ups and financial institutions offering digital lending services. Innovations in this area can lead to the introduction of new solutions. For example, Fiserv, Inc., and Fidelity National Information Services are using technological advances to reduce loan processing times, a significant benefit for borrowers who need quick access to funds. Hence, the factors are expected to drive segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

Digital Lending Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19,140.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.25 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abrigo, ARGO Data Resource Corp., Built Technologies Inc., CoreLogic Inc., CU Direct Corp., Decimal Technologies, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., First American Financial Corp., Fiserv Inc., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., Intercontinental Exchange Inc., Juris Technologies Sdn Bhd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Sigma Infosolutions, Tavant, Temenos AG, UAB HES Europe, and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

