Digital Lending Platform Market Size Worth $44.50 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital lending platform market size is expected to reach USD 44.50 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing adoption of digitalization in the BFSI sector is expected to create new opportunities for market growth. According to the European Central Bank, in 2020, 46% of European banks could process mortgages digitally in two days compared to 8% in 2015.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The lending analytics segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The benefits provided by the lending analytics solution, such as reduced operation risk, labor hours, operational cost, and others, are driving the segment.

The risk assessment segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The strong emphasis financial institutions are putting on ensuring proactive responses to various cyber threats and resuming normalcy in the event of a cyberattack is expected to drive the growth of the risk assessment segment.

The cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud deployment helps in reducing up-front costs, particularly for new entrants contemplating a foray into the lending business.

The peer-to-peer lending segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing end-use segment during the forecast period. The adoption of digital lending platforms is expected to gain traction as the digitally savvy consumer base continues to expand.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The region is home to a large number of technology providers and hence provides immense opportunities for the adoption of digital lending platforms.

Digital Lending Platform Market Growth & Trends

The funding raised by the digital lending providers worldwide is also one of the major factors expected to drive market growth. For instance, in April 2021, Auxmoney, a digital lending platform provider, announced that it raised USD 271.4 million. The company uses this funding to enhance its digital lending platform for consumer credit. Furthermore, companies operating in the digital lending space are focused on partnerships to enhance their offerings and market position. For instance, in April 2022, the two fintech companies, UI Enlyte and Exaloan, announced that they are launching a strategic corporation. Through this initiative, the companies will link their platforms for digital assets and lending.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on market growth. The established digital lenders adopted new partnerships to cater to the borrower's funding demand amid the COVID 19 pandemic. At the same time, efforts taken by the banks to digitalize their process due to the pandemic also paved to be one of the major factors driving the market growth.

Digital Lending Platform Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the digital lending platform market based on solution, service, deployment, end-use, and region:

Digital Lending Platform Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Business Process Management

Lending Analytics

Loan Management

Loan Origination

Risk & Compliance Management

Others

Digital Lending Platform Market - Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Design & Implementation

Training & Education

Risk Assessment

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Digital Lending Platform Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

Digital Lending Platform Market End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Banks

Insurance Companies

Credit Unions

Savings & Loan Associations

Peer-to-Peer Lending

Others

Digital Lending Platform Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Digital Lending Platform Market

Ellie Mae , Inc.

, Inc. FIS

Fiserv, Inc.

Newgen Software

Nucleus Software

Pegasystems Inc.

Roostify

Sigma Infosolutions

Tavant

Wizni, Inc

IT Professional Services Market - The global IT professional services market size is expected to reach USD 1921.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, according to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. This is due to the rise in the demand for technology consulting services integrated with the rapidly growing cloud services.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.