Digital Lending Platform Market worth $ 27.07 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 18.13% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Digital Lending Platform Market" By Solution (Business Process Management, Loan Management, Lending Analytics), By Service (Design and Implementation, Risk Assessment, Consulting), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Digital Lending Platform Market was valued at USD 7.14 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.07 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.13% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Digital Lending Platform Market Overview

To adapt to customer needs and a growing preference for online financing services, BFSI businesses are rapidly implementing digital business models. Digitization, in particular, enables BFSI firms to empower customers to choose the channel of their preference. According to Insider Intelligence's Mobile Banking Competitive Edge Study, 89% of survey respondents stated that they use mobile banking. Moreover, a huge 97% of millennials indicated that they use mobile banking. Currently, 1.9 billion customers worldwide are using online banking services Online banking applications, in particular, can help financial service providers adapt to changing business conditions and safeguard their respective existing markets. As a result, the increased usage of online banking channels is projected to drive demand for digital lending platforms shortly.

Key Developments in Digital Lending Platform Market

In November 2018 , Fiserv collaborated with DadeSystems, a payment processing solution provider. Both organizations will collaborate to create and provide SaaS-based or standalone banking products to their integrated commercial clientele.

, Fiserv collaborated with DadeSystems, a payment processing solution provider. Both organizations will collaborate to create and provide SaaS-based or standalone banking products to their integrated commercial clientele. In October 2020 , Roostify formed a collaborative agreement with Google Cloud to use Google Cloud artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to assist lenders in processing mortgage applications more quickly and effectively.

The major players in the market are Fiserv (US), Newgen Software (India), Ellie Mae (US), FIS (US), Mambu (Germany), CU Direct (US), Argo (US), Sigma Infosolutions (US), Tavant Technologies (US), Docutech (US), Roostify (US).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Digital Lending Platform Market On the basis of Mode of Solution, Service, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Geography.

Digital Lending Platform Market by Solution

Business Process Management



Lending Analytics



Loan Management



Loan Origination



Risk & Compliance Management



Others

Digital Lending Platform Market by Service

Design and Implementation



Training and Education



Risk Assessment



Consulting



Support and Maintenance

Digital Lending Platform, By Deployment Mode

Cloud



On-premises

Digital Lending Platform, By vertical

Banking



Financial Services



Insurance



Credit Unions



Retail Banking



P2P Lenders

Digital Lending Platform Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research