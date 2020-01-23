Digital Lending Platform Markets, 2019 to 2025 - Continuous Growth in Cloud-based Digital Lending Technologies, Technological Developments in Digital Lending Platforms

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Lending Platform Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Lending Platform Market size is expected to reach $11.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 20.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



The development of global digital lending platform market is influenced by a shift from traditional lending to digital lending, an increase in government initiatives to digital lending, and an increase in borrowers and lenders in need of lowered lending management time.



Nonetheless, security related issues are expected during the forecast period to affect the growth of the digital lending platform market. On the contrary, it is expected that continuous growth in cloud-based digital lending technologies and technological developments in digital lending platforms will be opportunistic for the global market.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The regional market of North America is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. Early adoption of digital technologies and the advent of several providers of digital lending platforms may lead to North America's market growth.



Institutions digitalize their financial services with the large presence of mobile workforce to improve customer experience in the field. Strong presence of vendors through alliances, technology acquisitions, and partnerships with system integrators, suppliers, and resellers could further contribute to North America's overall market growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Fidelity Information Services (FIS), Inc. and Fiserv, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Digital Lending Platform Market.



Recent Strategies Deployed in the Digital Lending Platform Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

Sep-2019: Ellie Mae collaborated with PollyEx, Inc., a provider of SaaS solutions for mortgage industry. in this collaboration, the Loan Trading Exchange of PollyEx will be integrated with Ellie Mae's Encompass Digital Lending Platform, through Ellie Mae's Encompass Partner Connect API technology. The integration enables the lenders in sharing data between Encompass and PollyEx's Loan Trading Exchange, maximizing efficiency at the time of loan sale process.

Aug-2019: Ellie Mae teamed up with Visionet, a provider of technology services to US title, mortgage, and related industries. Under this collaboration, the VisiLoanReview platform of Visionet will be combined with Ellie Mae's Encompass Digital Lending Platform, using Ellie Mae's Encompass Partner Connect. This collaboration has been made for helping the clients in simplifying the process of data extraction, stacking, and indexing so that the clients can process the mortgage loan more efficiently and grow their business.

teamed up with Visionet, a provider of technology services to US title, mortgage, and related industries. Under this collaboration, the VisiLoanReview platform of Visionet will be combined with Encompass Digital Lending Platform, using Encompass Partner Connect. This collaboration has been made for helping the clients in simplifying the process of data extraction, stacking, and indexing so that the clients can process the mortgage loan more efficiently and grow their business. Jun-2019: Roostify came into partnership with HSBC Bank, in which HSBC launched a new mortgage platform. This mortgage solution offers the streamlined applications and fulfillment process for refinances and purchasing mortgages. The partnership is aimed at delivering a digital solution, which offers easier, faster, and less stressful loan transaction experience.

May-2019: Roostify signed a new partnership with Docutech, a leading provider of document eSign, eClose and print fulfillment technology. This partnership helps the potential buyers who wish, and expect to buy a home through using automated mortgage technology.

Apr-2019: Tavant announced its partnership with ServiceLink EXOS Technologies. In this partnership, the Tavant's AI-powered digital lending platform - V?LOX will be integrated with EXOS Title, EXOS Valuations and EXOS Close for increasing the customer experiences and operational efficiencies.

Mar-2019: Ellie Mae came into partnership with Tavant Technologies in order to drive the efficiency and quality in the loan origination process and providing a streamlined experience to the lenders and customers. Under this partnership, Tavant helps the lenders in accelerating the deployment, customization, and adoption of Mae Digital Lending Platform and Encompass. Also, FinXperience, the flagship product in the Tavant V?LOX platform will allow the lenders in transferring the information between two systems easily.

came into partnership with Tavant Technologies in order to drive the efficiency and quality in the loan origination process and providing a streamlined experience to the lenders and customers. Under this partnership, Tavant helps the lenders in accelerating the deployment, customization, and adoption of Mae Digital Lending Platform and Encompass. Also, FinXperience, the flagship product in the Tavant V?LOX platform will allow the lenders in transferring the information between two systems easily. Feb-2019: Ellie Mae partnered with Capsilon, a provider of technology services in which Capsilon has joined the Integrated Partner Program of Ellie Mae . This combination allows the mortgage lenders for sharing the data between Capsilon's solutions and Encompass securely and more efficiently that drives the efficiency and quality at the every stage of the mortgage lifecycle.

Acquisition and Mergers



Sep-2019: Temenos acquired Kony, a number 1 digital banking SaaS company. the acquisition helps Temenos in strengthening its US presence and Temenos Infinity, a digital banking product.

Jul-2019: Fiserv acquired First Data Corporation in order to become the world's largest payments and financial technology Provider Company. The acquisition allows the company to better serve the clients and end-users so that they can succeed in rapidly changing world.

Mar-2019: FIS signed a definitive agreement with Worldpay, a global leader in eCommerce and payments in order to merge. The combination enhances FIS' capabilities by increasing its payment and acquiring offerings and increases Worldpay's distribution footprint significantly, and offers best-in-class enterprise banking, payments, capital markets, and eCommerce capabilities empowering the businesses and financial institutions.

Feb-2019: Pegasystems took over Infruid Labs, a business analytics and data visualization software company. The acquisition brings enterprise class capabilities and consumer grade user interface to Pega solutions for enabling the users in better understanding and easily visualizing the Pega application to improve decision making.

Product Launches



Feb-2019: Ellie Mae launched Ellie Mae's Encompass Digital Lending Platform. This platform helps the lenders of all sizes in originating more loans, shorten the time to close with the compliance, efficiency, & quality, and lower the origination costs. Through this platform, the company offers multi-channel opportunities for growth with innovation for helping the lenders engage with more homebuyers, boosting the loan acquisition productivity, and capitalizing on the growing HELOC demand.

launched Encompass Digital Lending Platform. This platform helps the lenders of all sizes in originating more loans, shorten the time to close with the compliance, efficiency, & quality, and lower the origination costs. Through this platform, the company offers multi-channel opportunities for growth with innovation for helping the lenders engage with more homebuyers, boosting the loan acquisition productivity, and capitalizing on the growing HELOC demand. Feb-2019: Fiserv introduced a new approach, Mortgage Momentum, a digital-focused approach that covers each stage of mortgage lifecycle starting from application to closing. This approach has been designed for allowing the lenders in managing the complex mortgage ecosystem from end-to-end.

Market Segmentation



By Component



Solutions

Business Process Management

Loan Origination

Loan Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Lending Analytics

Others

Services

Integration & Deployment

Training, Education & Consulting

Support & Maintenance

By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

By End-user

Banks

Insurance Companies

Peer-to-Peer Lending

Credit Unions

Savings & Loan Associations

Others

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Companies Profiled



Abrigo Inc.

Ellie Mae Inc.

Fidelity Information Services (FIS) Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Pegasystems Inc.

Roostify Inc.

Sigma Infosolutions Ltd.

Tavant Technologies Inc.

Temenos AG

Wizni Inc.

