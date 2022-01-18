Digital Logistics Platform Adds On-Device ML-Based Document Classification

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Solutions, a supply chain technology company, today released an update across its digital logistics platform, expanding its Machine learning based logistics document classifier technology to edge devices with no need for a cloud connection.

AdvancedDock

Advanced Solutions' native iOS clients now leverage on-device neural processing chips to extend Machine Learning (ML) models to mobile devices. This results in the ability to extend AdvancedIQ functionality to edge devices and perform ML actions immediately upon document and data entry even when disconnected from the host Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

"We are excited to announce this latest innovation in our logistics platform, providing logistics users at a checkpoint, dock or warehouse yard with AI-based insights means decisions can be made where they can make the biggest impact," said the Managing Principal of Advanced Solutions, Phillip Avelar. "Our latest release extends our ML-based logistics document classifier to mobile devices. Regardless of whether the device is connected to the cloud or their on-premises ERP our device determines the best classifier to use and provides real-time classification and document matching."

AdvancedDock is a next generation orchestration platform for SAP Warehouse dock and yard management.

AdvancedIQ is the underlying CognitiveAI technology stack within Advanced Solutions enterprise platform products, including AdvancedBOL, AdvancedDock, CommandView.

Advanced Solutions, founded in 1999, specializes in supply chain orchestration solutions. In 2015, it released the logistic industry's first complete electronic bill of lading (eBOL), solution AdvancedBOL for SAP. In addition, the company provides enterprise products such as AdvancedDock for SAP a next generation Logistics orchestration platform for SAP and CommandView for SAP and logistics control tower solution.

To learn more about AdvancedIQ and Advanced Solutions' enterprise products and to request a demo, visit advsolutionpros.com/AdvancedDock.

