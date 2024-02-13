Digital Mammography Global Market Report 2024 - Market Set to Grow from $1.74 Billion in 2023 to Reach $1.95 Billion by End of 2024, Registering Impressive 11% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Mammography Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive analysis of the global digital mammography market has been released, offering valuable insights into this critical health technology sector. The report highlights a substantial market expansion, with forecasts indicating growth from $1.74 billion in 2023 to an estimated $1.95 billion by the end of 2024, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.



This growth trajectory is further expected to surge, with future projections estimating a market size of $2.91 billion by 2028, advancing at a consistent CAGR of 10.6%. A primary factor driving this expansion is the increased integration of digital mammography with advanced healthcare IT systems, combined with significant developments in breast imaging technology.



Key Market Drivers and Innovations

The urgency to combat the rising incidence of breast cancer worldwide, particularly in regions such as North America and the anticipated rapid advancement in Asia-Pacific , has thrust digital mammography into the spotlight.

and the anticipated rapid advancement in , has thrust digital mammography into the spotlight. Technological innovations, including the implementation of 3D digital breast tomosynthesis and contrast-enhanced mammography, have been central to driving accuracy and efficiency in breast cancer screenings and diagnostics.

The role of strategic partnerships is critical, evident in recent collaborations that aim to enhance radiologists' capabilities in diagnosing and determining appropriate treatments for breast conditions.

Acquisitions and Key Players Influencing the Market Landscape

The market has witnessed strategic acquisitions, such as Teledyne DALSA's procurement of Sigmascreening B.V., which enhances its intellectual property portfolio. This, along with other industry developments, is reshaping the competitive environment, with major players including Siemens Healthineers AG, Konica Minolta Inc., Philips Healthcare, and Hologic Inc., making significant contributions to the sector.

Market Segmentation and the Role of Healthcare Initiatives

The report delineates the digital mammography market into distinct product types and applications, highlighting the utilization across various healthcare settings such as hospitals and diagnostic centers. It also credits the growth to concerted government efforts focused on preventative healthcare and the promotion of breast health awareness.

The scope of the analysis encompasses a global perspective, providing regional deep dives and country-specific insights. North America's position as the leading regional market in 2023 and the expected fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region are contextualized within broader market dynamics.



The advanced segmentation, detailed within the market report, aligns with the evolving needs of the healthcare sector, especially in addressing the challenges posed by breast cancer. Comprehensive market statistics unveil critical trends and opportunities, thereby equipping stakeholders within the digital mammography domain with the knowledge required to navigate the market effectively.



This extensive market research reflects the relentless pursuit of innovation and improved standards of care in breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, harmonizing technological progress with healthcare imperatives.



The digital mammography market research stands out as a testament to the ever-progressing landscape of medical technology and its paramount role in fostering a future where early detection and treatment of breast cancer are more accessible and effective across the globe.



For those looking to understand the nuances of this dynamic market and its trajectory, the digital mammography market research offers an indispensable resource. With in-depth analysis and forward-looking insights, the report serves as a critical tool for anyone involved in healthcare provision, equipment manufacturing, policy development, or research.



The full scope of this analysis, encompassing essential data and strategic market insights provides stakeholders with a pivotal resource for informed decision-making in the evolving sphere of digital mammography.



Companies Profiled:

Siemens Healthineers

Konica Minolta Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Planmed Oy

Carestream Health Inc.

Analogic Corporation

IBA Dosimetry GmbH

Barco Healthcare

Villa Sistemi Medicali

Teledyne DALSA Inc.

Esaote S.p.A.

Trivitron Healthcare

Fujifilm Medical Systems USA Inc.

Inc. Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Genoray Co. Ltd

DMS Imaging SA

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

Metaltronica S.p.A.

Fischer Medical Technologies LLC

IMS Internazionale Medico Scientifica

