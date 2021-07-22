Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical And Electronics Market growth analysis in Systems Software Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Jul 22, 2021, 11:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 14.67 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 18%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CAD Schroer GmbH, Capgemini SE, Dassault Systemes SE, DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, and Tulip Interfaces Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing use of DM for improved traceability and DM becoming an inevitable link in manufacturing will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical and Electronics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical and Electronics Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Solution
- Services
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45421
Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical and Electronics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CAD Schroer GmbH, Capgemini SE, Dassault Systemes SE, DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, and Tulip Interfaces Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical and Electronics Market size
- Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical and Electronics Market trends
- Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical and Electronics Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the benefits associated with the adoption of DM is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat of pirated software may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market - Global electronic manufacturing services market is segmented by end-user (computing and consumer appliances, telecommunication, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and others), application (design and engineering, manufacturing, and aftermarket), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Utility Locator Market - Global utility locator market is segmented by Technology (electromagnetic field and GPR) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical and Electronics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Solution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- CAD Schroer GmbH
- Capgemini SE
- Dassault Systemes SE
- DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- PTC Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Tulip Interfaces Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/digital-manufacturing-in-electrical-and-electronics-industry-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/digital-manufacturing-in-electrical-and-electronics-market
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article