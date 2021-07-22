Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical And Electronics Market growth analysis in Systems Software Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CAD Schroer GmbH, Capgemini SE, Dassault Systemes SE, DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, and Tulip Interfaces Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing use of DM for improved traceability and DM becoming an inevitable link in manufacturing will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical and Electronics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical and Electronics Market is segmented as below:

Type

Solution



Services

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45421

Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical and Electronics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CAD Schroer GmbH, Capgemini SE, Dassault Systemes SE, DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, and Tulip Interfaces Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical and Electronics Market size

Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical and Electronics Market trends

Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical and Electronics Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the benefits associated with the adoption of DM is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat of pirated software may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market - Global electronic manufacturing services market is segmented by end-user (computing and consumer appliances, telecommunication, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and others), application (design and engineering, manufacturing, and aftermarket), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Utility Locator Market - Global utility locator market is segmented by Technology (electromagnetic field and GPR) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical and Electronics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Solution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

CAD Schroer GmbH

Capgemini SE

Dassault Systemes SE

DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

PTC Inc.

Siemens AG

Tulip Interfaces Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/digital-manufacturing-in-electrical-and-electronics-industry-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/digital-manufacturing-in-electrical-and-electronics-market

SOURCE Technavio