Digital manufacturing market to Grow by 14.27% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Benefits associated with the adoption of DM will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital manufacturing market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Manufacturing Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC., Durr AG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., QAD Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TXT eSolutions Spa, XenonStack, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (aerospace and defense, automotive, electrical and electronics, and others), revenue stream (software and services), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

The digital manufacturing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the digital manufacturing market was valued at USD 35,446.48 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 12,945.08 million. The digital manufacturing market size is estimated to grow by USD 60,429.97 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 15.49%, according to Technavio.

Digital manufacturing market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global digital manufacturing market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as focusing on building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Aras Corp. - The company offers digital manufacturing with visual collaboration and configuration management.

The company offers digital manufacturing with visual collaboration and configuration management. AVEVA Group Plc - The company offers digital manufacturing, such as AI software, AR and VR solutions, and cloud services.

The company offers digital manufacturing, such as AI software, AR and VR solutions, and cloud services. Bentley Systems Inc. - The company offers digital manufacturing under their brand Digital twin software.

Global digital manufacturing market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Increased adoption of DM for improved traceability

Use of DM as an essential link in manufacturing

Benefits associated with the adoption of DM

Key challenges

Threat of pirated software

Low adoption of DM among SMEs

High cost of implementation and complexity of processes

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this digital manufacturing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital manufacturing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital manufacturing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital manufacturing market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital manufacturing market vendors

Digital Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 186 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 60,429.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC., Durr AG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., QAD Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TXT eSolutions Spa, and XenonStack Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digital manufacturing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digital manufacturing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Revenue Stream Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Revenue Stream Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Revenue Stream - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Revenue Stream - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Revenue Stream

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Revenue Stream



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Revenue Stream

7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Revenue Stream

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Revenue Stream ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aras Corp.

Exhibit 116: Aras Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Aras Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Aras Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Aras Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Autodesk Inc.

Exhibit 120: Autodesk Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Autodesk Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Autodesk Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 AVEVA Group Plc

Exhibit 124: AVEVA Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: AVEVA Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: AVEVA Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: AVEVA Group Plc - Segment focus

12.6 Bentley Systems Inc.

Exhibit 128: Bentley Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Bentley Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Bentley Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Bentley Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 132: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 133: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 135: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

12.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 137: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Dassault Systemes SE

Exhibit 142: Dassault Systemes SE - Overview



Exhibit 143: Dassault Systemes SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Dassault Systemes SE - Key news



Exhibit 145: Dassault Systemes SE - Key offerings

12.10 Durr AG

Exhibit 146: Durr AG - Overview



Exhibit 147: Durr AG - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Durr AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Durr AG - Segment focus

12.11 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 150: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 155: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 160: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 PTC Inc.

Exhibit 165: PTC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: PTC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: PTC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: PTC Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 SAP SE

Exhibit 169: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 170: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 171: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 172: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 174: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 175: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 177: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.17 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 179: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 182: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

