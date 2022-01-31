Digital Map Market Size to Grow by USD 8.59 billion | Market Research Insights Highlight Increased Adoption of IoT Devices as Key Driver | Technavio

The digital map market covers the following areas:

Digital Map Market Sizing

Digital Map Market Forecast

Digital Map Market Analysis

Vendor Insights

The digital map market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing innovative products and solutions to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Digital Map Products Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

HERE Global BV

indoo.rs GmbH

NavInfo Co. Ltd.

Nearmap Ltd.

TomTom International BV

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in digital map market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 41% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for digital maps in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The digital map market share growth by the navigation segment will be significant during the forecast period. Navigation maps are charts for navigators to display the meteorological, hydrographic, and navigational conditions. These maps are used in automotive applications. The adoption of digital maps is prevalent in automotive applications for driver assistance applications.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increased adoption of IoT devices is driving the growth of the digital map market growth. Many IoT devices and applications use digital maps for their services, which is driving the satellite map market growth.

However, factors such as security and privacy of mobile apps may challenge market growth. There is a pressing need to adopt best practices for data security, app security, and privacy due to the accelerating use of mobile application-based location services integrated with digital maps.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the digital map market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

IoT Data Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart City Platform Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital Map Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.94% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, India, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Digital Map Products Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, indoo.rs GmbH, NavInfo Co. Ltd., Nearmap Ltd., and TomTom International BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio