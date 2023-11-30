Digital Map Market Size to Grow USD 20610 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Map Market is Segmented by Type (Indoor Maps, Outdoor Maps), by Application (Mobile And The Internet, Automotive Navigation , Public Sector Agencies And Enterprise): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Maps .



The global Digital Map market was valued at USD 12160 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 20610 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Claim Your Free Sample Now: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-18F6054/Global_Digital_Map

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Digital Map Market:

The convergence of technological advancements, growing demand across industries for location-based services, widespread smartphone adoption enabling GPS-enabled applications, the focus on creating smart cities, the growth of e-commerce and logistics, the adoption of precision agriculture techniques, the incorporation of augmented reality into mapping experiences, cross-industry collaborations, and the growing significance of digital maps in environmental monitoring and climate change mitigation efforts are all driving factors behind the growth of the digital map market.

Together, these elements support the market's growth as digital maps become indispensable instruments for decision-making, navigation, and maximizing the operational effectiveness of many industries.

Own It Today – Buy Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-18F6054&lic=single-user

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DIGITAL MAP MARKET

One of the main factors propelling the digital map market is the increasing need for Location-Based Services (LBS) across different sectors. Businesses are using location-based services (LBS) more and more to improve customer experiences and optimize operations. These services range from asset monitoring and navigation to geotagging and personalized marketing. The core technology of location-based services, or LBS, is digital mapping, which drives the market's expansion along with the increase of location-based application usage.

The market for digital maps is being driven primarily by the growing demand for Location-Based Services (LBS) across various industries. Location-based services, or LBS, are being used by businesses more and more to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations. These services include geotagging, customized marketing, asset tracking, and navigation. Digital mapping is the fundamental technology of location-based services or LBS, and it is this technology that propels both the market's growth and the rise in the use of location-based applications.

The digital map market has grown tremendously as a result of smartphones being widely used worldwide. The proliferation of GPS-enabled smartphones has led to an increase in the demand for location-based services and apps. Because they enable location sharing, navigation, and a wide range of location-aware apps, digital maps are essential to smartphone operations and propel the industry ahead.

Advanced digital mapping technologies are in high demand due to the global trend of urbanization and the creation of smart cities. Digital maps are being used by governments and urban planners to better control traffic, improve overall urban efficiency, and optimize municipal infrastructure. The market for digital maps is expected to increase steadily as long as smart city projects remain popular.

The necessity of precise and timely mapping in the logistics sector has increased due to the growth of the e-commerce sector and the complexity of global supply chains . Digital maps are essential for warehouse management, delivery monitoring, and route optimization, which raises the productivity and competitiveness of e-commerce and logistics firms.

With the use of precision agricultural technology, the agriculture industry has undergone a revolution, and digital maps are leading this change. By using digital maps for crop monitoring, yield prediction, and precision planting , farmers can maximize resource use and raise overall agricultural production.

Digital maps combined with augmented reality (AR) technologies are creating new opportunities for dynamic and engaging mapping experiences. The need for digital mapping systems that include augmented reality (AR) features is driven by the improved situational awareness that users may get through AR-enhanced navigation and location-based information overlay.

The digital map industry is growing as a result of increased cooperation and collaborations between mapping providers, technology businesses, and sectors including retail, healthcare, and automotive. These partnerships lead to the creation of specialized mapping solutions that are suited to the particular requirements of particular sectors, which promotes market expansion.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-18F6054/global-digital-map

DIGITAL MAP MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America's market for digital maps is fueled by the extensive use of cutting-edge technology, a strong digital infrastructure, and a booming IT sector. The region's emphasis on autonomous vehicles, smart city projects, and the use of digital maps in e-commerce and logistics are some of the factors driving the market's expansion. The need for location-based services that are updated in real-time and the existence of major industry participants are driving the growth of the digital map market in North America.

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-18F6054/Global_Digital_Map

Key Players:

ESRI

GOOGLE INC

TomTom

Mapbox

Digitalglobe

Digital Map Products

Here

Mapmyindia

Microsoft

Navinfo

Nearmap

Magellan

Apple

Mapquest

AutoNavi

Yahoo

INRIX

Mapmechanics

Zenrin

Mapsherpa

Openstreetmap

Living Map

Automotive Navigation DatA

Mapman

Purchase Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-18F6054/Global_Digital_Map

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Digital Map Service Market

- High Accuracy Map Market

- Custom Digital Map Service Market

- High-Precision Map for Self-Driving Cars market is projected to reach USD 12450 million in 2029, increasing from USD 1580 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 34.3% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- ADAS Map Market

- Autonomous Vehicles HD Map market is projected to reach USD 2383.5 million in 2029, increasing from USD 1215.2 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 8.3% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- 3D Integrated Mobile Map market is projected to reach USD 95230 million in 2029, increasing from USD 48370 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 8.4% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- High Precision Smart Travel Digital Map Market

- Digital Map Software Market

- Digital Map Ecosystem Market

- Digital Cartography Market

- Professional Map Services market is projected to reach USD 1014.9 million in 2029, increasing from USD 608 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 7.3% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Navigation Map Market

- 3D Virtual Digital Sand Table market is projected to reach USD 461 million in 2029, increasing from USD 339 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 4.9% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Navigation Electronic Map market is projected to reach USD 14860 million in 2029, increasing from USD 2936 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 26.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Digital HD Map market is projected to reach USD 6503.9 million in 2029, increasing from USD 1515 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 25.5% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- HD Live Map market is projected to reach USD 5277.2 million in 2029, increasing from USD 1243 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 25.9% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Automotive MAP (Manifold Absolute Pressure) Sensor Market

- The global mobile mapping market was valued at USD 24.2 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 127.3 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031.

- Telematics Market

- Commercial Telematics Market

- Insurance Telematics market size is projected to reach USD 3556 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

- The global automotive telematics market size was valued at USD 50.4 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 320.6 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 26.8%.

- 3D Mapping Management Software Market

- Ultra ECP Map Market

- MAP-Controlled Automotive Thermostat market is projected to reach USD 944.6 million in 2029, increasing from USD 648.5 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 5.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Electroanatomic Mapping System Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatespins/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/sitemap_2021-06-12-17-20-45.xml

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/sitemap_2021-06-12-19-11-54.xml

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/sitemap_2021-06-12-20-57-47.xml

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports