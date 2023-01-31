Digital map market size to increase by USD 13,690.05 million; APAC to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Map Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 13,690.05 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 22.95%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Global Digital Map Market 2023-2027

By region, the global digital map market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 41% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased penetration of smartphones and significant improvements in digital connectivity scenario are driving the growth of the digital map market in APAC. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The digital map market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers digital map solutions such as The Digital Map of Apulum.

- The company offers digital map solutions such as The Digital Map of Apulum. Apple Inc. - The company offers digital map solutions such as Maps.

- The company offers digital map solutions such as Maps. CACI International Inc. - The company offers digital map solutions such as Mapping and routing data.

- The company offers digital map solutions such as Mapping and routing data. Elbit Systems Ltd. - The company offers digital map solutions such as Digital Map.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the adoption of intelligent PDAs, the proliferation of social networking, and the increased adoption of IoT devices. However, inaccurate results and high battery drainage in smart devices are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into navigation, geocoders, and others. The navigation segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this digital map market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital map market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital map market vendors.

Digital Map Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13690.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., American Digital Cartography Inc., Apple Inc., CACI International Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Esri, General Motors Co, Geobis International, HERE Global BV, indoo.rs GmbH, Intellias group, LightBox Holdings L.P., Mapquest Inc., MapSherpa, Microsoft Corp., NavInfo Co. Ltd., Nearmap Ltd., Sensewhere Ltd., and TomTom International BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digital map market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digital map market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Navigation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Navigation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Navigation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Navigation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Navigation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Geocoders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Geocoders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Geocoders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Geocoders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geocoders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Outdoor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Outdoor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Indoor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Indoor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Indoor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Indoor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Indoor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 116: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 121: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 CACI International Inc.

Exhibit 126: CACI International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: CACI International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: CACI International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: CACI International Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Esri

Exhibit 133: Esri - Overview



Exhibit 134: Esri - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Esri - Key offerings

12.9 General Motors Co

Exhibit 136: General Motors Co - Overview



Exhibit 137: General Motors Co - Business segments



Exhibit 138: General Motors Co - Key news



Exhibit 139: General Motors Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: General Motors Co - Segment focus

12.10 HERE Global BV

Exhibit 141: HERE Global BV - Overview



Exhibit 142: HERE Global BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: HERE Global BV - Key offerings

12.11 indoo.rs GmbH

Exhibit 144: indoo.rs GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 145: indoo.rs GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: indoo.rs GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 LightBox Holdings L.P.

Exhibit 147: LightBox Holdings L.P. - Overview



Exhibit 148: LightBox Holdings L.P. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: LightBox Holdings L.P. - Key offerings

12.13 Mapquest Inc.

Exhibit 150: Mapquest Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Mapquest Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Mapquest Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 153: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 NavInfo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: NavInfo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: NavInfo Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: NavInfo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Nearmap Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Nearmap Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Nearmap Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Nearmap Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Nearmap Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 TomTom International BV

Exhibit 165: TomTom International BV - Overview



Exhibit 166: TomTom International BV - Business segments



Exhibit 167: TomTom International BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: TomTom International BV - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

