Digital Map Market to Grow by USD 19.75 Billion (2024-2028), Intelligent PDA Adoption Fuels Revenue, Report Highlights AI's Impact on Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global digital map market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.75 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.06% during the forecast period. Adoption of intelligent PDAS is driving market growth, with a trend towards availability of location-based services. However, security and privacy of mobile apps poses a challenge. Key market players include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., American Digital Cartography Inc., Apple Inc., CACI International Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Esri Global Inc., General Motors Co., Geobis International, HERE Global BV, indoo.rs GmbH, Information Technologies Institute Intellias LLC, LightBox Holdings L.P., Mapquest Inc., MapSherpa, Microsoft Corp., NavInfo Co. Ltd., Nearmap, Sensewhere Ltd., and TomTom NV.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Navigation, Geocoders, and Others), Type (Outdoor and Indoor), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., American Digital Cartography Inc., Apple Inc., CACI International Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Esri Global Inc., General Motors Co., Geobis International, HERE Global BV, indoo.rs GmbH, Information Technologies Institute Intellias LLC, LightBox Holdings L.P., Mapquest Inc., MapSherpa, Microsoft Corp., NavInfo Co. Ltd., Nearmap, Sensewhere Ltd., and TomTom NV

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Digital maps have become an essential tool for businesses in various industries, thanks to the advancements in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Global Positioning Systems (GPS), and connected devices. Modern GIS systems offer accurate and up-to-date information on terrain, roads, buildings, rivers, boundaries, and points of interest. Real-time mapping and tracking systems enable navigation, urban planning, population density analysis, traffic congestion monitoring, and transportation route optimization. APIs and SDKs from providers like Nearmap, ESRI, INRIX, MapQuest, LightBox, ServiceNow, Alibaba Group, Inpixon, META, and others facilitate seamless integration of digital maps into business applications. GNSS technologies such as BeiDou and Galileo enhance the accuracy of location-based services. Advanced GIS systems and map analytics enable impact analysis, business planning, logistics, and real-time tracking of automotive vehicles and home appliances. Traditional maps have given way to digital formats, enabling real-time navigation and location-based services on smartphones and wearable devices. The prevalence of GPS-enabled devices and 5G networks has led to the growth of advanced technologies like AR, AI, and ML for indoor and outdoor applications. Digital maps are increasingly being used in e-commerce sectors like Flipkart and Alibaba for location-based targeting and delivery optimization. Real-time digital maps play a crucial role in emergency situations, environmental conservation, and infrastructure conditions assessment. Legal challenges related to data privacy and ownership remain, but the benefits of digital maps far outweigh the risks.

The Live Business Services (LBS) market is experiencing significant growth on a global scale, driven by the integration of digital maps. These services cater to users of GPS and internet-enabled mobile devices, delivering location-specific and timely information. LBS offer various applications such as advertising, driving assistance, emergency services, entertainment, indoor object search, local traffic updates, local weather information, mobile city guides, people-locating services, roadside services, targeted sales offerings, traveling and tourist attractions, and vehicle theft detection. By providing access to product or service information, price comparisons, product alternatives, reviews, and direct purchase options, LBS enable businesses to connect with consumers when they are most likely to make a purchase.

Market Challenges

Digital maps have become essential in our modern world, powering various industries from automotive to telecommunications. However, creating and maintaining accurate and up-to-date digital maps comes with unique challenges. GIS, GPS, and connected devices like PDA, Cortana, Siri, Amazon Echo, and Google Now, rely on real-time mapping and APIs/SDKs. Companies like Nearmap, ESRI, INRIX, MapQuest, LightBox, ServiceNow, Alibaba Group, Inpixon, META, and others provide advanced GIS systems and map analytics. Industries like energy & power, automobile, and telecommunication require precise spatial data on terrain, roads, buildings, rivers, boundaries, and points of interest. Real-time tracking systems in automotive vehicles and home appliances demand accurate information. Traditional maps are being replaced by modern GIS systems using GNSS technologies like BeiDou, Galileo, and Aurora Insight. The e-commerce sector, including Flipkart and Alibaba, uses digital maps for logistics and location-based services. AR technologies and 5G networks are driving the need for real-time digital maps. Legal challenges arise from the prevalence of smartphones and GPS-enabled devices, requiring privacy and security measures. Real-time navigation, geospatial data, and location-based services are transforming transportation and urban planning. Advanced technologies like AI and ML, sensors, and environmental sensors provide valuable location-based data for impact analysis, business planning, and logistics. Digital maps are used for indoor applications, such as navigation in buildings and outdoor applications, including traffic patterns, air quality measurements, pedestrian movement, and infrastructure conditions.

In today's digital age, mobile applications integrated with digital maps have become essential for businesses and individuals alike. However, the increasing use of these location services raises concerns regarding data security, app security, and user privacy. Developers must adhere to necessary standards and guidelines to ensure the security and privacy of user data. Neglecting these practices can lead to potential risks and vulnerabilities. Implementing security and privacy discipline throughout an app's life cycle is crucial for both the company and its users. Sensitive data, such as location information and personal files, must be handled securely to maintain the integrity of the user's data. By prioritizing security and privacy, businesses can build trust with their customers and protect their reputation.

Segment Overview

This digital map market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Navigation

1.2 Geocoders

1.3 Others Type 2.1 Outdoor

2.2 Indoor Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Navigation- Digital maps are essential tools for navigators, providing information on meteorological, hydrographic, and navigational conditions. Their adoption in the automotive industry is on the rise, driven by the prevalence of Internet of Things (IoT) services and the increasing use of personal navigation devices (PNDs) and other navigation systems. Driver assistance applications, which offer real-time traffic information, are experiencing significant revenue growth due to the demand for safety, convenience, and comfort. IoT solutions enable advanced navigation capabilities, providing dynamic traffic information to optimize routes and distribution schedules. The aftermarket navigation solutions market for digital maps is highly competitive, with established map data and solutions providers. The development of Long-Term Evolution (LTE) technologies is another factor fueling the adoption of digital maps in the automotive sector.

Research Analysis

The Digital Map Market is a dynamic and innovative industry that leverages Computer Technology to create and distribute Geographic Information in Digital Format. It encompasses various technologies such as GIS (Geographic Information Systems), GPS (Global Positioning Systems), and APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) that enable Real-Time Mapping and Map Analytics. Connected devices like PDAs, Smartphones with Cortana, Siri, Amazon Echo, and Google Now integrate these maps, providing real-time location-based services. The market caters to diverse industries like Energy & Power, Automobile, Telecommunication, and Transportation, offering advanced solutions for Real-Time Tracking Systems and Spatial Data Analysis. It covers vast Terrain, Roads, Buildings, Rivers, and other features, enabling effective decision-making and optimization in various sectors. The Internet plays a crucial role in delivering these digital maps and services, making them accessible to a global audience.

Market Research Overview

Digital Map Market: Unleashing the Power of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Global Positioning System (GPS), and Connected Devices The Digital Map Market is revolutionizing the way we navigate and understand the world around US. With the prevalence of smartphones and GPS-enabled devices, real-time digital maps have become an integral part of our daily lives. These maps go beyond traditional formats, offering accurate and up-to-date information on terrain, roads, buildings, rivers, boundaries, points of interest, and more. Advanced GIS systems and modern technologies like Cortana, Siri, Amazon Echo, Google Now, and others, are transforming location-based services. Real-time mapping, map analytics, and real-time tracking systems are enabling automotive vehicles, home appliances, and other industries to optimize their operations. The market caters to various sectors such as energy & power, automobile, telecommunication, agriculture, and e-commerce. Real-time digital maps are essential for urban planning, population density analysis, traffic congestion management, and public services. Advanced technologies like AI and ML, sensors, and APIs/SDKs are enhancing the capabilities of digital maps. Indoor applications and outdoor applications are seeing significant growth, with impact analysis, business planning, logistics, and connected vehicles being major use cases. The Digital Map Market is also addressing environmental challenges by providing data on sensitive ecosystems, habitats, and conservation efforts. The market is expected to grow further with the advent of 5G networks, AR technologies, and IoT devices. Legal challenges and data privacy concerns remain key issues to be addressed.

