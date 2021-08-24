Digital Market Media Ranks No. 1,083 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 With 3-Year Revenue Growth of 449%

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Inc. magazine revealed that Digital Market Media (DMM) ranks 1,083 nationally, and 182 in California on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Our incredible team and dynamic leaders deserve full credit for our rapid growth," says Digital Market Media CEO Tom Carolan "DMM has broken the call center mold by creating a positive, caring and completely remote workplace, where team members are inspired to reach the next level. We like to say that we save good people from crappy jobs," he adds.

While many companies are struggling to find talent, DMM has thrived in the post-pandemic world, hiring great people through employee referrals. "We are committed to cultivating a strong culture and maintaining a completely remote workforce, and that has made all the difference," Carolan says.

He is particularly proud of his company's progress in the area of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "As a remote employer, we aren't limited to a single geographic area for recruiting, and we empower team members to be themselves and embrace their individuality," he explains.

Part of DMM's culture involves giving back. Its Caring Committee has raised money to help organizations such as the Brain and Behavior Research Fund and the Women's Resource Center. In addition, employees are empowered to help customers in whatever ways they can. Carolan believes that DMM's culture of caring has been its growth engine. Since the company's inception, DMM has experienced 1,000% year-over-year revenue growth, 110% year-over-year increase in campaign conversion rates and a 493% increase in employees.



About the Inc 5000

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Digital Market Media

Digital Market Media (DMM) is a marketing leader specializing in lead generation, call generation and client acquisition for the insurance and finance sectors. DMM operates full-funnel sales channels including an array of inbound pay-per-call marketing programs, lead generation, and client acquisition services. With over 145 employees globally, it operates as a fully remote company. Using proprietary digital marketing technologies alongside a partnership approach with clients, DMM delivers highly qualified inbound sales calls, lower customer acquisition costs, and provides data intelligence to enable clients to optimize the customer experience in real time across virtually any channel or device. Learn more at https://digitalmarketmedia.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

