Digital Marketing Agency, Finsbury Media Announces Partnership With WD-40

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finsbury Media, the UK's leading digital marketing agency announced today that they will be partnering with the WD-40 Company to develop new advertising strategies and campaigns exclusively in the UK. Most commonly known for its water-displacing spray; WD-40 owns a wide range of maintenance products. Unveiling these campaigns is another way to solidify WD-40's position in the UK.



Finsbury Media has been appointed to substantially expand the reach of WD-40 by running various social media and advertising campaigns. The partnership with Finsbury Media reinforces WD-40's marketing on several fronts using unique strategies and initiatives prioritising brand awareness.



From multi-channel advertising campaigns to online education, the aim is to drive purchasing intent and product knowledge of all products in the WD-40 portfolio. These products provide customers with solutions at home, in workshops, and in factories around the globe. Finsbury Media uses a targeted approach and extensive experience to ensure sustainable and profitable results with each campaign. WD-40 isn't just being used in your local garage; It has a multitude of practical uses that Finsbury Media aims to shine a light on this year.



Managing result-oriented marketing strategies is what Finsbury's expert team has done for almost a decade and is an integral part of further enhancing WD-40's reach in 2022.



"We are dedicated to working with WD-40 in driving their marketing and advertising capabilities even further by focusing on maximising value and expanding their overall digital reach," said Finsbury Media's Operations Manager.



We have all witnessed companies transitioning to a digital business model during the last year and we can surely expect that this growth trend will continue this year. It's inevitable that if you want to reach customers in today's world you need a digital presence. Having a digital marketing partner to implement and manage all your marketing solutions makes the process that much easier by saving you time and money. Furthermore, it guarantees reporting on data metrics and performance across your websites and advertising channels. Giving your business the opportunity to heighten its approach, test strategies for wider optimisation and gain valuable insight that can help expand your business.



