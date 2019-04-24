Digital Marketing Agency, Savy Agency, Moves into Consumer Packaged Goods

BEND, Ore., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing agency, Savy Agency, recently announced its increasing presence in consumer packaged goods. Today's communications are taking us directly to the heart of the consumer. Whether the product is a good or a service, it must connect with a consumer.

Getting off the ground as a successful brand takes a combination of time, timing, investment, planning, design, and meticulous brand strategy. For Savy, this means providing brands what they need to compete.

"We're skilled at creating, building, and launching, and in doing so, drawing upon our three decades of experience working with tier-one brands to startups and brand extensions that have the ideas and the resources to back them up," said Christina Brown, Savy's Creative Director.

Savy builds and manages brands. This helps them engineer the elements that extend beyond the Uberesque name or logo, and they see what happens when the brand elements are either missing or unmanaged. Brands that aren't carefully crafted for the needs of their consumer create real problems in today's digital landscape.

"In the consumer space, we use our time in the market and branding capabilities, from strategic to creative. Most of the brands we work with rely on ongoing support because we're able to serve as their in-house team for design, marketing, advertising, and all brandable elements in between," says Brown.

"It's exciting to build and launch consumer brands. We have stations at our Bend, Oregon headquarters where we fill bags with products and test them alongside other products. The diversity of those products says a lot about the scope of the brands we support. In a walk around, one would see hemp and CBD products next to a mixture of bags filled with pulses, coffee, and wine alongside pet foods and treats. It's the consumer mindset that keeps us going. What does this consumer need, yes; but what do they want?"

Savy says success in the consumer space is just as much about the strategy behind the brand as the creative that supports it. And that's where the challenge is. There's more than novel ideas. Those great ideas are out there but products are manufactured to sell, and brands need to move from startup to business. Solving that equation is where we come in.

Media Contact: Christina Brown, christina@savyagency.com

SOURCE Savy Agency

Related Links

www.savyagency.com

