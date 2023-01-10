Digital Marketing Agency SocialSEO Adopts Intero Digital Brand

SocialSEO is now Intero Digital as the Colorado Springs mainstay becomes headquarters for the 350-employee full-service digital marketing agency.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SocialSEO announced that it will be changing its name to Intero Digital . Over the past 26 months, the Colorado Springs-headquartered digital marketing agency has united five digital marketing agencies to offer competitive, comprehensive digital marketing strategies to its clients. Intero Digital now has specialized divisions focused on SEO, search engine marketing (SEM), social media, Amazon, PR, content marketing, and web design.

Colorado Springs houses a significant percentage of the 350-employee Intero Digital team, so it is fitting that this will be Intero Digital's headquarters. For many years, SocialSEO has been an anchor in the Colorado Springs business community, with its emblematic sign a staple along Highway 25. A new sign with the company's updated name and logo will make its appearance this week.

"By uniting forces with five additional agencies, Intero Digital now has more than 350 employees across the U.S. — an expansion that has brought Intero Digital into the top 1% of digital marketing agencies by size and annual revenue," says Greg Walthour, co-CEO of Intero Digital. Reflecting on the goals and vision for the future of Intero Digital, he continues, "With expanded capabilities of a team of this size with niche digital marketing expertise, Intero Digital can offer even more robust, competitive marketing strategies that fuel growth for businesses of all sizes."

Digital marketing never stops evolving, and Intero Digital is committed to evolving with the industry. Here's a current list of the digital marketing services Intero Digital uses to drive results for its clients:

SEO

SEM (paid media)

B2B lead generation

Social media management

Amazon advertising and optimization

Guest-contributed articles

PR

Content marketing

Blog posts

Email marketing

Link building

Influencer marketing

Graphic design

Video creation and optimization

Conversion rate optimization

Website design and development

"Digital marketing is always changing, and now with the team and capabilities of our size, Intero Digital can continue to stay ahead so our clients can focus on their core business objectives," explains Darcie Walthour, Colorado division president of Intero Digital. "Our clients come to us with a variety of marketing needs — whether that involves coming alongside their current team to aid in executing existing marketing strategies or onboarding Intero Digital as a full-service external marketing team, we're now able to service businesses in whatever capacity is most effective."

Contact: Chelsea McKee, Senior PR Strategist

Phone: 5739990794, ext. 4

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Intero Digital