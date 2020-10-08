Digital Marketing Agency Studio MFP Announces $10,000 Spooky Services Giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing agency, Studio MFP, is hosting a $10,000 giveaway during the entire month of October. All participants will receive a 10% off discount on Studio MFP's award-winning marketing services. The grand prize winner will be announced on October 30th and will receive access to a custom $10,000 marketing package including a new website, and other marketing services.

Spooky Services Giveaway Studio MFP Halloween logo

Grand prize winnings include: a custom professional website, search engine optimization, strategy and advertising, social media marketing and management package, and an exclusive one-on-one strategy consultation with the CEO of Studio MFP, Mike Faga.

"Between the burden that COVID-19 has had on small business this year, and the holidays just around the corner, your business needs to be online right now more than ever before," said Studio MFP CEO, Mike Faga. "This giveaway allows all entrants to receive discounts on Studio MFP's already affordable digital marketing services, as well as one grand prize winner to revitalize their website and online presence."

Business are encouraged to sign up immediately. Check out their website https://studiomfp.com to enter to win.

About Studio MFP:

Founded in 2016, Studio MFP offers a wide range of services that help professionals, freelancers and small businesses succeed at what they do. With technology, customizations, and managed services, Studio MFP is a trusted problem solver that offers software, hosting, development, design, marketing, social media services and so much more. To learn what Studio MFP can do to help your business thrive, and their COVID-19 resources, please visit: www.StudioMFP.com.

Contact:

Mike Faga

1-855-557-7637 ext 101

[email protected]

https://studiomfp.com

SOURCE Studio MFP

Related Links

https://studiomfp.com/

