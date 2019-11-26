LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly 2 billion websites on the internet today, the competition in the digital sphere is the most intense it's ever been. This fact alone should encourage business owners to not only build their own websites but ensure that they are fully optimized. In their ongoing efforts to aid companies in web design and development, digital marketing company, fishbat, discusses 4 reasons why optimizing your website is essential.

1. Improved SEO – The most obvious benefit to an optimized website is a boost in search engine optimization performance. There are many factors that determine how a company ranks online, including the stability and overall quality of a website. Not only do improved rankings help the discoverability of companies but generate a surplus of sales. If a website doesn't rank well, despite being active for years and featuring relevant content, it wasn't built with SEO in mind. SEO is just one reason to optimize one's website but it's an integral one all the same.

2. Faster Load Speed – Another benefit of an optimized website is the pace at which it loads and moves from page to page. The user experience is essential in generating meaningful website traffic, meaning that if a website provides a solid experience, it will keep users on-site for longer periods of time. This will encourage them to visit other pages, learn more information, and complete purchases. A website should take only a few seconds to boot up. Any longer, however, and the likelihood of losing users will increase.

3. Responsiveness – With the advent of smartphones and tablets, internet activity through such devices has steadily increased. A website should be easily accessible on desktop and mobile platforms alike, which is where responsiveness comes into play. Essentially, a website will provide the same, or a similar, user experience regardless of how it's accessed. This will go a long way in providing a more solid user experience, whether an individual is browsing the internet at home or on the go. Additionally, as a NYC SEO agency can attest, responsiveness bolsters search engine optimization further.

4. Futureproofing – The most consistent fact about the internet is that it's everchanging. While a marketing strategy may be effective one year, it may not be as potent the year after; this logic applies to the development of a website. When it's optimized, a website is futureproofed, so it will be able to continually perform over time. By shifting their focus toward web development, a business owner's marketing dollars will be wisely invested, which will positively influence the business they see over time.

