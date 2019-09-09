NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Facebook is one of the biggest names to both use and continually develop on augmented reality. To help businesses stay on top of the digital game, digital marketing company, fishbat, discusses how small businesses can benefit from using Facebook's innovative augmented reality.

The goal of augmented reality is to provide users with interactive experiences that emulate the real world. Companies have experimented with this in the past, but it has recently become feasible for others to invest in and utilize. Some augmented reality tools are simple, requiring nothing more than smartphones. Others are more sophisticated, including such hardware as headsets to make "real-world" experiences more potent.

One of the companies that have been active in augmented reality utilization is Facebook, seen as the largest social media platform in the world. While most know it simply as a form of social media, Facebook has since expanded its efforts to include other types of technology, augmented reality included. It's not unfeasible to consider that small businesses can benefit from Facebook's innovative technology in this regard.

One of the ways that small businesses can benefit from Facebook's augmented reality is with the host of free tools it provides. Keeping expenses to a minimum is important, so it can be difficult for businesses to invest in certain tools. Facebook provides free-to-use assets, including audio files, that make creating AR experiences effortless and inexpensive. This is just one example an NYC SEO agency can highlight.

Another way that Facebook's augmented reality can be used is by using location AR. With this, AR involvements can be tied into specific locations where users are in the world. When this happens, users are presented with content that they cannot experience anywhere else. This encourages users to travel, no matter how far, and it helps small businesses take further advantage of the technology available to them.

If users cannot feasibly travel to certain locations, augmented reality can still prove useful in the form of background segmentation. Essentially, background segmentation separates users from their environments, providing unique backdrops. In other words, users will feel as though they've been transported to different places without moving a step. This is yet another example of Facebook's innovative AR at work.

These are just a few ways that small businesses can take advantage of the advances Facebook has made in augmented reality. As time goes on and technology continues to develop, expect to see AR technology become more commonplace in the business world, bringing unique experiences to current and prospective customers alike.

ABOUT FISHBAT

fishbat Digital Marketing Firm is a full-service digital marketing firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

