Digital Marketing Company, fishbat, Discusses How the Automotive Industry Can Benefit from Drip Campaigns

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to entering a physical automotive industry location, such as a car dealership, the majority of potential buyers have already taken the initiative to pre-shop online and conduct their own research in order to maximize their potential success with finding a product that meets their specific needs. Digital Marketing Company, fishbat, discusses how the automotive industry can benefit from drip marketing campaigns to nudge prospective buyers to become loyal clients.

Sending out relevant targeted emails to customers that are already considering or have considered purchasing a product/service, will raise the probability that a sale is made. Since the majority of automotive industry customers are already present online prior to setting foot within an actual location, the best way to promote a sale effectively would be to catch them in this specific stage. Drip campaigns are automated emails that are sent out when certain triggers are set off, designed to target consumers early-on and keep in touch with individuals after a purchase is made. These triggers could be anything from when an individual signs up for a newsletter, remains lingering on a site page for an extended period of time without purchasing, or even after the sale is completed. In all three situations, a drip campaign would be signaled to send an automated email out to that account and attempt to entice them into going through with their purchase, or even promoting a new sale entirely.

The automotive industry has benefited tremendously because of this style of marketing, as the tailored targeted emails have been shown to increase online traffic and push sales. Those who are in search of a particular style or brand will receive emails correlated to those desires, leading to higher amounts of interactions with the click-on advertisements that are included within those emails, as well as an elevated amount of completed deals.

Drip campaigns are an easy and effective way to solidify a transaction that otherwise may not have been guaranteed. The automotive industry takes advantage of this technique and puts it to great use, producing welcome emails, after-sale check-ins, and even sporadic weekly emails that direct a previous customer's attention to another product. Overall, the benefits of drip marketing are seen wholeheartedly within the automotive industry and are being utilized to the fullest extent in order to achieve maximum sales and success.

