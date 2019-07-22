NEW YORK , July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help brands maximize online media, digital marketing company, fishbat, explains how to build a strong brand presence with social media.

Social media is the quintessential method to reach out and communicate with others in the digital age. It can also be used to help companies develop strong brand presences. As platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn serve as tools for communication, more companies will establish themselves by using them. Some strategies will be more effective than others. Follow these steps to create an undeniable presence on social media for your SEO Agency in New York.

One of the cardinal rules of social media is to remain active. If there is an extended period of inactivity, fans and followers will be likely to tune out. To maintain an online presence, invest time and effort in content creation. Post original content on various social media channels at least three days a week. By maintaining a steady clip of original content, a brand will remain relevant in the eyes of their audience.

Content should also be appropriate for the audience being targeted. For instance, if a real estate company is building their social media presence, it would benefit them to provide content that speaks to prospective renters and buyers. A real estate company may share an article detailing the best places to live in the next five years or how to get approved for a mortgage loan, just to name a few topics. The more relevant content is to one's core audience, the stronger one's brand presence on social media becomes.

The formation of an identity is crucial to building a strong brand presence, too. When one thinks of the biggest brands in the world, they tend to think of those that are easily identifiable. They may immediately think of a certain color, shape, or general design that the brand in question has become linked to. Furthermore, this type of branding should be consistent across all social media channels. If a certain logo is used on one social media platform, it must be present on others.

A clear, consistent voice aids with establishing a brand presence. This voice reflects the brand associated with it. Not unlike a visual identity, as discussed earlier, a voice must be consistent across all platforms. If a brand adopts an honest straightforward approach on Facebook, they should not be overly comedic or use to much fluff on Twitter. Otherwise, a disconnect will be created. Brands should ensure that genuine, consistent voices are present across all forms of social media.

ABOUT FISHBAT

fishbat is a full-service digital marketing firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

Media Contact: Scott Darrohn, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, press@fishbat.com

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

