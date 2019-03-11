Digital Marketing Company, fishbat, Named Top 10 New York Social Media Marketing Company by Clutch

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing company, fishbat, named one of the Top 10 New York social media marketing companies by B2B ratings and review firm, Clutch.

As a digital marketing agency in New York, fishbat has always taken pride in being a leader in their field. They have excelled in services like branding, content marketing, website design, and social media. Because of their continued excellence, they have been named one of the Top Ten Social Media Marketing agencies in New York by Clutch.

Clutch is a Washington, DC based firm that rates and reviews B2B companies for a wide range of business solutions. They constantly monitor different industries to find businesses who perform the best in areas like market presence, technical capabilities, and objective client reviews to rank thousands of companies in their respective industries.

Some of the client feedback that landed fishbat on the Top 10 page include:

"They don't just do what we ask; they share ideas of what should happen." -Director of Public Relations, Assisi Animal Health

"fishbat went above and beyond with the creativity element." -Senior Communications Consultant, Insurance Agency

"Their small nature and one-on-one customer service relationship have been a huge benefit to us." -Chief Marketing Officer, Optical Retailer

This Top 10 award is a prestigious honor that fishbat takes very seriously. "We are honored to be recognized for our team's dedication to our clients; keeping them ahead of trends, utilizing the latest tactics, and growing their brands with our wide range of services" said Scott Darrohn, COO and Co-Founder of fishbat.

fishbat thanks their clients for their support and loyalty, which has made this recognition possible. They strive to continue delivering quality service to their existing clients, as well as new ones who have joined them in 2019. They are eager to see where this year's strong start takes them.

About fishbat

fishbat is a full-service digital marketing firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat Social Media Agency team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. Online marketing firm fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

Press Contact: Scott Darrohn, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, press@fishbat.com

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

