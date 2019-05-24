Digital Marketing Company, fishbat, Offers 5 Straightforward Methods to Repurpose Your Blog Content

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know that one of the best sources of inspiration for new content is already readily available at your company's blog? Instead of pouring time and energy into constantly generating new content, you can reference your already existing content for help. Digital marketing company, fishbat, has put together several straightforward methods to help you repurpose blog posts and make the most out of your original content.

Try an Expert Roundup. Expert roundups can be done by taking a topic from one of your previous articles, asking experts from their input, and constructing a post based on their responses. Roundups tend to attract a lot of traffic because they compile a lot of information from different authoritative sources. They also have the added benefits of boosting your authority and helping you build relationships with other experts and influencers in your field by providing the opportunity to backlink to the source post.

Expert roundups can be done by taking a topic from one of your previous articles, asking experts from their input, and constructing a post based on their responses. Roundups tend to attract a lot of traffic because they compile a lot of information from different authoritative sources. They also have the added benefits of boosting your authority and helping you build relationships with other experts and influencers in your field by providing the opportunity to backlink to the source post. Expand and Breakdown. If you've created a series of posts discussing the same topic, an easy way to repurpose this content is to combine the central points into an overview post. On the other hand, blog posts that are detail rich or are in list format can easily be broken down into several different posts, expanded and altered to hone in on the key points.

If you've created a series of posts discussing the same topic, an easy way to repurpose this content is to combine the central points into an overview post. On the other hand, blog posts that are detail rich or are in list format can easily be broken down into several different posts, expanded and altered to hone in on the key points. Try a Different Medium. There are numerous ways you can reformat content to give it a fresh new look. Infographics, eBooks, presentations, podcasts, videos, and webinars are all potential avenues to help your content reach a wider audience. For example, a statistics-heavy post can be converted into a beautiful infographic that can be shared on social media, while a podcast format allows users to consume your content on-the-go.

There are numerous ways you can reformat content to give it a fresh new look. Infographics, eBooks, presentations, podcasts, videos, and webinars are all potential avenues to help your content reach a wider audience. For example, a statistics-heavy post can be converted into a beautiful infographic that can be shared on social media, while a podcast format allows users to consume your content on-the-go. Take Advantage of Your Subscriber List. If you have a healthy subscriber list and aren't pushing your blog content there, you're missing an opportunity. You can convert blog posts into an email series with small chunks of content that your audience can consume in the blink of an eye. Email repurposing is also a great way to drive your already existing audience back to your blog.

If you have a healthy subscriber list and aren't pushing your blog content there, you're missing an opportunity. You can convert blog posts into an email series with small chunks of content that your audience can consume in the blink of an eye. Email repurposing is also a great way to drive your already existing audience back to your blog. Syndication and Posting Outside Your Blog. Syndication is all about getting your blog post to a wider audience by posting the content as-is on platforms with large userbases. There are many sites available such as Outbrain, PR Newswire, and Taboola that allow syndication. You can also cross-post content on sites like Medium, Social Media Today, and even Reddit to drive traffic back to your blog.

About fishbat

fishbat Digital Marketing Firm is a full-service agency that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

Press Contact: Scott Darrohn, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, press@fishbat.com

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

