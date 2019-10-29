PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In their continued efforts to help small businesses maximize social networking as an advertising tool, digital marketing company, fishbat, shares 4 ways restaurants can expand their reach through social media marketing.

In business, social media serves multiple purposes. Some restaurants use it in order to share content, posting photos of new entrees and videos showcasing company-wide events. Other restaurants prioritize running ads that are targeted toward certain locations and audiences. Social media marketing can help restaurants expand their reach, growing their clientele in the process. Here are 4 ways that restaurants can use this to their advantage.

Share high-quality content. Any effective marketing strategy, social media-focused or otherwise, starts with content. It can take on numerous forms, meaning that restaurants can be as creative as they'd like. Images of entrees, complete with food-related hashtags, tend to be popular on platforms such as Instagram. Furthermore, content should be consistent across all platforms. By focusing on content early on, maintaining its creation moving forward, restaurants will get the most out of social media marketing. Host contests and giveaways. While content engages users, contests and giveaways can drive further traction. The best promotions are simple enough to enter; instead of requiring users to sign up on a website, the restaurant may simply request that they follow them on social media. Potential prizes for contest entrants can range from discounts to gift certificates. When it comes to expanding one's reach on social media, it would be worthwhile to incentivize others with promotional efforts such as these. Engage the audience. As a restaurant's social media profile grows, so will the volume of activity they see on platforms including Facebook and Twitter. As this activity continues, restaurants should engage their users on a routine basis. They may respond to questions or comments they deem relevant. Another potential action that can be taken is resharing posts that others include restaurant-related hashtags with. This level of engagement shows that restaurants are in tune with their audiences, which expands their reach further. Don't be afraid to cut loose. For restaurants, there is ample creativity that can be exercised in social media marketing. Instead of being rigid, restaurants should be encouraged to be more open, not only in how they convey themselves online but the ways they interact with others. Fun, friendly language goes a long way in establishing trust with clientele. It provides a sense of relatability that makes restaurants popular on social media. The more approachable a restaurant is, regardless of the specific platform, the more users it's likely to reach.

