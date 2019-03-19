Digital Marketing Company, fishbat, Shares 6 Ways Small Businesses Can Maximize the Impact of YouTube Marketing

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to teach companies how to self-promote across social media platforms, digital marketing company, fishbat, explains how small businesses can benefit from YouTube marketing.

With so many social media platforms available to promote your small business, YouTube might be at the bottom of your list. After all, producing regular video content takes far more resources than sharing blog posts or images. Executed properly, a YouTube-focused social media marketing strategy can pay dividends in likes, shares, follows and even lead generation.

Read on for 6 ways small businesses can maximize the impact of YouTube marketing.

Consistency is Key

The most successful YouTube channels offer a large library of video content, so your brand should aim for delivering new content on a regular basis. This may sound like a daunting task, but don't be intimidated. There are plenty of ways to repurpose content you already own into successful YouTube videos. Edit your small business's webinars and webcasts into informative videos. Give infographics the video treatment. Expand on company blog posts with additional commentary from the business owner.

Descriptive Titles Win The Day

Many of your YouTube viewers will discover your channel via a simple Google search. Make it easy for them to find you by making your video titles as descriptive as possible. Think in terms of the search keywords that your target audience will use in an Internet search and get creative. Rather than use a generic title like "Service Demonstration" craft a title that better explains your video's content such as, "5 Ways Our Service Can Save Your Business Money."

Don't Forget the Call to Action

Concluding with an effective call-to-action (CTA) is a crucial component of any successful small business YouTube video. A call-to-action simply describes the reaction you want your audience to elicit after watching your brand's videos. CTA's can include subscribing to your YouTube channel, contacting your website for more information, sharing your video to their social media channels, or simply leaving feedback.

Engage Your Audience

YouTube is an interactive platform by design. Be sure to monitor your channel for comments and respond to each one. Address your commenters with personalized responses, rather than a robotic-sounding automated reply. Your audience will appreciate the extra touch.

Your Channel Should Reflect Your Brand

When visitors click on your account name, they are taken to your brand's channel, which is why it is so important to get creative and showcase your brand's strengths. Customize your brand's channel so that it reflects your small business's brand identity by adding your brand's colors, logos, images and links to the channel. This is a great place for your target audience to get to know your small business better – take advantage of it.

Cross-Promote Your Content

YouTube shouldn't be the only place where your target audience can find your video content. After you upload content to your YouTube channel, be sure to promote it on your other social media platforms. Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn are all great places to share your fresh YouTube content and reach even more viewers.

About fishbat

fishbat is a full-service digital marketing firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

Press Contact: Scott Darrohn, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, press@fishbat.com

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

