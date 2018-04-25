Digital Marketing Company IMN Plans Several Conference Appearances in Spring 2018

New England Financial Marketing Association's (NEFMA) Spring Conference, April 26-27 , at the Sheraton Needham Hotel in Needham, Massachusetts .

Financial Brand Forum, May 7-9, at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas. IMN representatives will be located in the Demo Room.

The Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) 2018 Conference, May 29-June 1, at the Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego.

The Direct Selling Association's (DSA) 2018 Annual Meeting, June 17-19, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina in San Diego.

The Franchise Consumer Marketing Conference, June 19-21, at the InterContinental Buckhead Hotel in Atlanta. IMN representatives will be available at Booth #17.

Conference attendees can speak with an IMN representative to learn how IMN's Loyalty Driver® branded email newsletter service can help them develop better relationships with their communities and clients.

"We take pride in the ability of our full-service account team to serve the needs of marketing professionals in multiple industries," said Rick Kerr, vice president and general manager, IMN. "Banking and financial services marketers are looking for relief from worries about message quality and consistency, while direct sellers find value in cost-effectively building better customer relationships and creating more opportunities for bookings and sales.

"Our goal is to help provide both, and more," he added. "We look forward to demonstrating how our proven digital marketing strategies can help professionals of all stripes better connect with their customers, members, and clients this spring."

About IMN

IMN (iMakeNews Inc.) is the digital marketing company that delivers email newsletters with branded custom content for direct selling, banking and financial services, and franchise industries. For more information, visit imninc.com , follow on Twitter @loyaltydriver , or connect on the IMN Facebook page .

