Digital Marketing Courses Market size to record USD 1.79 billion growth from 2023-2027, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital marketing courses market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.31% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Courses Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Courses (Academic courses and Certification courses) and Channel (Online and Offline ) Key Companies Covered Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brainstation Inc., Chegg Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., HubSpot Inc., JobPrepped, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NIIT Ltd., Reliablesoft.Net, Semrush Holdings Inc., Simplilearn, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. Regions Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

One of the Key Driver Fueling Growth

Increasing number of people adopting digital media:

The market's growth stems from more people using digital media. Platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn are crucial in today's connected world. Companies choose digital marketing tools to enhance product value. Many firms run social campaigns on platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, increasing digital ad spending.



APAC leads in digital tech adoption with the most internet users, attracting companies' focus. This trend impacts APAC's digital marketing courses market as firms hire skilled individuals.



Many students enroll in digital marketing courses accordingly. Also, companies increasingly train employees in digital marketing. These factors will likely drive the global digital marketing courses market in the forecast period.

Major Challenges:

Advent of open-source materials and courses

The rise of open-source digital marketing courses presents a significant challenge to the global digital marketing courses market. These free resources, including platforms like edX, Google Online Marketing Challenge, Wordstreams PPC University, social media Quickstarters Digital Marketing Course, and Alisons Free Diploma in E-business, offer learners access to a wealth of digital marketing concepts and tools without cost.



While certification often incurs a small fee ranging from USD20 to USD50 , the availability of comprehensive courses like Google's, covering topics from search engine marketing to social media and analytics, further undermines traditional paid courses. Even major vendors like Udemy contribute to the proliferation of freely accessible digital marketing education.

This trend impedes the growth prospects of commercial digital marketing course providers, as learners increasingly opt for no-cost alternatives. As the demand for accessible digital marketing education continues to rise, businesses in this sector must adapt their strategies to remain competitive in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

Segmentation Overview

Courses 1.1 Academic courses

1.2 Certification courses Channel 2.1 Online

2.2 Offline Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Academic courses- The academic courses sector is set to witness substantial growth in market share over the forecast period. The academic course on digital marketing covers various aspects such as integrated marketing and communications, marketing campaign planning, digital display advertising, consumer behavior, and social media communications.

The market saw a gradual increase from USD 727.62 million in 2017 and is projected to continue growing until 2021. Digital marketing degrees offered by universities typically range from ten months to three years for full-time courses, with variations in curriculum and duration across institutions. Both undergraduate and graduate degrees, as well as diplomas and postgraduate programs, are available in digital marketing.

Analyst Review

Looking to boost your digital marketing skills? Dive into the thriving market of online courses. From social media marketing to SEO, these courses cover a broad spectrum of topics essential for mastering internet marketing. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned professional, there's something for everyone in the realm of e-learning. Gain certifications in areas like PPC, email marketing, and content marketing to validate your expertise.

Explore courses on analytics, web development, and mobile marketing to stay ahead in the digital landscape. With a focus on skills development and certification, these courses offer training in marketing automation, branding, and conversion optimization.

Delve into the world of digital advertising and video marketing to expand your reach. Learn how to leverage platforms like Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and LinkedIn for effective campaigns. Stay updated on industry trends, market research, and data-driven strategies to maximize ROI.

Whether you're aiming for career development or professional growth, digital marketing courses provide the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in today's competitive landscape.

Market Overview

Looking to enhance your skills in digital marketing? Explore a wide array of online courses available in the market. From social media marketing to SEO, PPC to email marketing, there's a course for every aspect of digital marketing. These courses offer certification upon completion, validating your expertise in the field. With e-learning platforms, you can conveniently learn at your own pace, fitting education into your busy schedule.

Dive into content marketing strategies, master analytics, and learn the art of branding to excel in the digital landscape. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned professional, there's always something new to learn in this ever-evolving field. Stay ahead of the curve with courses tailored to skill development and stay competitive in the digital marketing industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Courses

Academic Courses



Certification Courses

Channel

Online



Offline

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

