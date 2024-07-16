KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When a CEO announces the need for a new marketing plan, the marketing team may find themselves drowning in a sea of potential digital marketing strategies.

"A planned approach is possible no matter where a company begins the process," says Corey Morris, the CEO of Voltage, a digital marketing, design, and web development company.

Digital Marketing Expert Corey Morris: The Five Phases Necessary For Digital Marketing Success Corey Morris

With over two decades of experience, Morris is an internationally recognized expert who has dedicated his career to pioneering the field. His book, The Digital Marketing Success Plan: How to Avoid Poor Communication, Misaligned Expectations, and Wasted Dollars (2024, Indie Books International) explores the best ways to generate ROI (return on investment) through digital strategies.

Morris contends that digital marketing has become a critical component of marketing strategies, but one that can often feel hard to implement and measure.

"Keeping up with emerging technologies, dealing with team turnover mid-campaigns, and hard-to-interpret (key performance indicators) KPIs are just some of the things that can lead to frustration and worry that your marketing dollars are being wasted," says Morris.

Also disruptive to a coherent plan is the turnover of people and strategies, where a marketing plan outlives the tenure of those who developed it. Without proper documentation, ideas are lost when people transition.

The book cites the fact that the average tenure of the CMO (chief marketing officer) among the top 100 advertisers was 3.1 years in 2023, a decrease from past years.

"No two businesses are the same," Morris states, "so following a specific process is imperative to optimize your digital marketing strategy."

Morris created a process called START, which has five phases:

S is for Strategy. This is where we understand your business and what goals we can reasonably set and achieve with digital marketing. We then put everything on the table, including setting goals, connecting marketing metrics to business outcomes, and reviewing all past marketing efforts and our expectations before proceeding to the subsequent phases of the planning process.

T is for Tactics. This is where we explore all potential avenues to reach goals, map out business outcomes, and be open-minded about how we achieve them. We'll evaluate all potential channels and networks (e.g., SEO, Google Ads, LinkedIn sponsored content) that we can leverage using leading research and estimation tools to uncover opportunities to reach our target audiences.

A is for Application. This is the time to fully define the assets, large and small, that we need to get our house in order—or to build it. The inventory list includes the creation of ads, graphics, web pages, copy, content, and necessary creatives and ads.

R is for Review. Here, we're defining the aspects needed to manage and measure the successes and provide accountability for the plan. That means creating performance measurement dashboards and systems tied to the ultimate ROI equation, roll-up performance, channel performance, and resource measurement. At this phase, we're also setting up our project management system or aligning resource planning platforms to manage the work. Ultimately, we're arriving at the benchmarks, budgets, reports, and roles overall.

T is for Transformation. In this final phase, we schedule the tactics so they stay subordinate to the overall strategy. We'll craft a comprehensive calendar of tactics, optimization processes, agile strategy, and reporting cycles. We will also map out the milestones, flights and content pushes, experiments, tasks, and assignments overall.

This process sets up the best possible outcome with a defined strategy. It also provides the reporting and full picture of the ROI needed for ongoing review.

Morris underscores the point that digital marketing is an investment. This perspective not only highlights the potential return on investment in digital marketing but also makes a compelling case for a strategic plan and its execution.

"Without a strategic plan," says Morris, "you're relying on what is in people's heads, following some sort of checklist, or just doing things on a whim when there's time or interest. That is not a recipe for success."

A documented plan, on the other hand, provides a clear roadmap for your digital marketing efforts, ensuring a more structured and strategic approach.

Being an expert in digital marketing requires gaining trust early, driving results, and having a good relationship with the client. Morris explains that the whole process can take place in a few months.

Morris's lifelong commitment to empowering others extends beyond the boardroom. The Kansas City Direct Marketing Association awarded him the 2019 Marketer of the Year award for his industry leadership, client success, and community-focused work.

About Indie Book International

Indie Books International serves as an independent publishing alternative for experts and authorities to help create impact and influence.

Contact

Henry DeVries

[email protected]

619-540-3031

SOURCE Corey Morris