Digital Marketing For Plumbers By Online Advantages Celebrates Upcoming 2-Year Anniversary with a Look Back at its Biggest Press Releases

From Attending the PHCCCONNECT 2022 Conference and Expo to Publishing Helpful Guides about SEO and Much More, Digital Marketing For Plumbers By Online Has Enjoyed Two Successful Years in Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Maglodi, Owner and Founder of Digital Marketing For Plumbers By Online Advantages, launched his company in August 2022.

To celebrate the upcoming 2-year anniversary of his company – and celebrate its many successes – Maglodi is taking a look back at some of the biggest press releases.

For example, Maglodi announced the launch of his new company with this highly distributed press release from August 16, 2022:

Plumber SEO - Latest Service from Digital Marketing For Plumbers By Online Advantages

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plumber-seo--latest-service-from-digital-marketing-for-plumbers-by-online-advantages-301615932.html

As Maglodi noted in the press release, through his extensive experience with SEO and digital marketing, he has seen first hand how these services have benefited the plumbing industry.

This knowledge inspired him to create the new brand and offer high performing digital marketing services to plumbing companies, including plumber SEO and much more.

That same year, Maglodi shared how he and his team would attend the PHCCCONNECT 2022 Conference and Expo::

Digital Marketing for Plumbers by Online Advantages to Attend the PHCCCONNECT 2022 Conference and Expo October 5-6, 2022



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-marketing-for-plumbers-by-online-advantages-to-attend-the-phccconnect-2022-conference-and-expo-october-5-6-2022-301640580.html

"I was thrilled to be taking part in this unique event and, of course, showcasing the services we can provide for P-H-C contractors in North Carolina and around the country," Maglodi said.

In an ongoing effort to help provide helpful and actionable marketing tips for plumbers, Maglodi wrote a new guide about this important topic, which was detailed in this press release:

Digital Marketing for Plumbers by Online Advantages Posts New Guide that Offers Local Marketing Tips for Plumbers



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-marketing-for-plumbers-by-online-advantages-posts-new-guide-that-offers-local-marketing-tips-for-plumbers-301786141.html

As the guide noted, it is more important than ever for plumbers to develop a strong marketing plan that will help them connect with their local community.

"Competition in the plumbing industry is growing, and finding ways to attract new customers through local marketing is a critical and timely strategy," the press release noted.

Two other press releases that got a lot of attention from journalists include the following topics and links:

Digital Marketing for Plumbers by Online Advantages Empowers Plumbing Businesses for Online Success



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-marketing-for-plumbers-by-online-advantages-empowers-plumbing-businesses-for-online-success-301897325.html

'Maximize Your Reach with Effective Plumbing Advertising Strategies' is the Latest Website Post From Digital Marketing For Plumbers By Online Advantages



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maximize-your-reach-with-effective-plumbing-advertising-strategies-is-the-latest-website-post-from-digital-marketing-for-plumbers-by-online-advantages-302170009.html



One of the most recent press releases tackled the topic of high-quality leads for plumbers:

High-Quality Plumbing Leads – Who Needs Them? We're Guessing It's Your Plumbing Company

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-quality-plumbing-leads--who-needs-them-were-guessing-its-your-plumbing-company-302184957.htm

As Maglodi noted, the power of SEO can transform a plumbing business and help improve online visibility, which in turn can attract high-quality leads.

"It's not just about having a website; it's about making sure that website works constantly to bring you high-quality leads," he said in the press release.

Maglodi is pleased to be celebrating the official 2-year anniversary of his company this August. He is also looking forward to releasing many more press releases with news about Digital Marketing For Plumbers By Online Advantages, and tips and advice for people in the industry.

About Digital Marketing for Plumbers by Online Advantages:

Digital Marketing for Plumbers by Online Advantages is the number one source for a plumber marketing job done right. They offer a wide variety of services and marketing solutions designed for plumbers and plumbing companies, including SEO strategies and implementation, content marketing, website design, link building, local SEO and much more. For more information, please visit https://digital-marketing-for-plumbers.onlineadvantages.net/ .

