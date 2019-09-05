Digital Marketing Institute and the IAB Join Forces to Empower Lifelong Learning and Career Advancement

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Marketing Institute (DMI), the global standard in digital marketing professional learning and certification, and the IAB , the national trade association for the digital media and marketing industries, today announced a new partnership that extends and enhances the learning and certification opportunities of its members and learners.

IAB Certified Members and DMI members can now apply earned credits from each other's programs towards both IAB and DMI certifications. This creates a comprehensive solution linking digital marketing and digital media skills to futureproof the industry and develop always-relevant career pathways for marketing professionals.

This collaboration between two training and certification powerhouses creates new opportunities for digital media and marketing professionals to develop new skills and stand out to employers. With new technologies constantly disrupting the digital media and marketing professions, ongoing learning and development is critical for them to stay relevant and progress through their careers.

"Certification is an increasingly important differentiation for marketers, as organizations demand digital expertise and advanced skills that will help to set their business apart," said Ken Fitzpatrick, DMI CEO. "Together with IAB, we are helping marketers stand out and demonstrate their value in a way that both benefits their careers, and benefits their employers."

Collaborative Learning Opportunities to Address Marketing Skills Gap

DMI research recently revealed that marketing organizations believe their workforces lack key technology and business skills needed to succeed. As digital technologies continue to evolve, the knowledge and capabilities of employees lags behind, leaving many organizations playing catch up.

To help digital media professionals overcome these industry challenges and differentiate themselves in their organizations, the collaboration between DMI and IAB will help professionals expand their knowledge and keep their skills relevant as new technologies emerge.

"IAB sets the standards for the industry, which is why IAB Learning and Development programs are designed to help keep digital media professionals at the top of their game throughout their careers — and partnering with DMI creates even more pathways to new skills and future successes," said Michael Texidor, IAB Vice President, Learning & Development. "In a dynamic industry such as ours, IAB and DMI are setting a high bar for learning by enhancing the digital knowledge and skill set of every professional that passes through our programs."

IAB Certifications are globally recognized and received accreditation through American National Standards Institute (ANSI). They are now available through DMI's Continuous Professional Development (CPD) program and are offered to DMI members at a 10 percent discount. Up to 30 credits earned through the IAB Certifications can be applied towards DMI certifications. Alternatively, those who have completed and passed DMI's Certified Digital Marketing professional program can receive 30 credits towards an IAB Certification. IAB Certifications available to DMI members include Digital Media Sales Certification; Digital Ad Operations Certification; and Digital Media Buying & Planning Certification.

IAB Certified Members are now able to participate in DMI's Certified Digital Marketing Professional (CDMP) program at a 10% discount as well here . The course modules covered in this certification are: Introduction to Digital Marketing, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), Paid Search (PPC) using Google Ads, Display & Video Advertising, Email Marketing, Website Optimization, Analytics using Google Analytics, and Digital Marketing Strategy.

DMI previously announced the availability of Facebook, Google, HubSpot courses through its CPD program.

About the Digital Marketing Institute

DMI is a global digital marketing professional learning and certification body with over 46,000 alumni members and partners in over 150 countries. Founded in Ireland with a U.S. office in Dallas, it is backed by Spectrum Equity, a leading U.S. based growth equity firm. Customers include IBM, Black & Decker, Microsoft, PwC, University of Utah and the University of Vermont. DMI's Global Industry Advisory Council, consisting of leaders from Coca-Coca, Facebook, Google, Hubspot, LinkedIn, IBM, IAB, WPP and more, provides input and oversight to DMI's certification programs and industry trends.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

