Digital Marketing Pioneer Kolin Kleveno Joins Leading Independent Shop Tinuiti as SVP, Addressable Audiences

With regulatory focus and corporate restrictions increasing rapidly for the use of cookies and identity data, addressability as we've known it will continue to evolve. Kleveno's fresh perspective coupled with his tenured experience, will be instrumental in helping to build a new age addressable audience group focused on connecting with consumers throughout their digital journey in a privacy compliant manner. Kleveno's goal is to evolve Tinuiti's omni-channel, customer journey-led planning and activation approach that enables personalization at scale and promotes a deeper understanding of who is converting and why.

Prior to Tinuiti, Kleveno spent over 15 years at 360i, most recently as SVP, Addressable Solutions. There he rose through the ranks quickly, mastering everything from affiliate marketing and performance display to search marketing, while also founding the agency's Addressable Solutions and Programmatic Buying Group. Kleveno worked with clients including: Capital One, Shiseido, Pernod Ricard, CarMax, Ben & Jerry's, Chili's and Fossil, and grew dollars under management by over ten times throughout his tenure.

Kleveno said: "I was drawn to Tinuiti for its people-first culture and entrepreneurial spirit, but after an immersive onboarding, I'm even more blown away by the talent and how well-developed the performance offering is; each team has true depth of knowledge and experience. I am excited to build upon such a strong foundation and help advance the use of identity-powered addressable targeting and measurement solutions for our clients."

Kleveno has also held positions at affiliate marketing company, ECommWorks, and entertainment street marketing firm, Hi-Frequency. He earned a B.S. in Media Management from Ithaca College and MBA in Marketing from Pace University.

"Kolin is a true digital marketing pioneer and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him to the Tinuiti team," said Obele Brown-West, executive vice president and head of media, Tinuiti. "He will no doubt be invaluable in championing the Addressable Audience team, but also in helping Tinuiti continue to grow its presence in the market."

Kleveno frequently contributes to trade publications and has presented at various industry conferences. On October 15th, he is leading a masterclass titled: "Marketing in a Cookie-less World" for The Institute of Brand Marketing . In collaboration with IBM Watson Advertising and Adweek, the program offers interactive and complementary courses focused on the intersection of brand marketing and technology.

About Tinuiti:

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing agency across the triopoly of Google, Facebook, Amazon and beyond. Tinuiti unites channel expertise with cross-channel strategy to help clients identify, engage, and acquire customers, then retain and reactivate them as they continue their digital journey. With expertise in search, social, Amazon & marketplaces, mobile apps, CRM & email marketing and more, every solution is built on best-in-class analytics, brought to life with brilliant creative, and delivered by exceptional strategists. Clients include Bombas, Truist (formerly known as BB&T), Eddie Bauer, e.l.f Cosmetics, Etsy, Rite Aid, Seventh Generation, The Honest Company, Ancestry, Terminix, Vitamin Shoppe. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com.

