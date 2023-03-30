Digital marketing software (DMS) market size to grow by USD 82.56 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increase in the number of devices capable of supporting digital media - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital marketing software (DMS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 82.56 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.76% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increase in the number of devices capable of supporting digital media. The availability of the internet and the rise in the number of smartphones have increased the consumption of online media worldwide. The introduction of 4G and 5G technologies has increased connectivity speed and also supported emerging technologies. Also, with the advent of IoT and connected devices, the consumption of data is increasing across the world. All these factors are creating significant growth opportunities in the market. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market 2023-2027

Global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market - Vendor Analysis

The global digital marketing software market is fragmented with the presence of many large and small established vendors. The market is highly competitive. Vendors are constantly upgrading their existing products and launching new ones. They are adapting their business strategies to the prevalence of smartphones and the growing preference for personalized advertising. Vendors are also adopting strategies such as strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

BlueConic - The company offers digital marketing software such as the BlueConic platform.

- The company offers digital marketing software such as the BlueConic platform. Demandbase Inc. - The company offers digital marketing software such as Demandbase One.

- The company offers digital marketing software such as Demandbase One. HubSpot Inc. - The company offers digital marketing software such as Marketing Hub.

- The company offers digital marketing software such as Marketing Hub. International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers digital marketing software such as IBM My Digital Marketing.

Global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), service (professional services and managed services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. Large enterprises adopt various digital marketing tools such as CRM, e-mail marketing, and content management to effectively manage the vast amount of consumer information. They use digital marketing software to manage information generated through various sources such as websites, social media platforms, and e-mails. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global digital marketing software (DMS) market.

APAC will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. The rise in online shopping and the increasing popularity of social media is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, rapid urbanization and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions are driving the growth of the digital marketing software market in APAC.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing growth

The spread of social media and e-commerce platforms is identified as the major trend in the market.

Companies are adopting social media marketing as an effective tool to advertise their products and communicate with their target audience.

Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn have become potential sources of traffic. They allow marketers to interact with their audience in new ways.

The growing use of social media has increased the adoption of digital marketing modules for lead generation, customer engagement, and customer relationship management.

All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus.

Major challenges hindering growth

Data privacy and security concerns will challenge the growth of the market.

The increasing cases of cyber-attacks have made cloud security management a challenging task for vendors.

Any glitches in source codes can put public cloud infrastructure at high risk of getting hacked. Cyber attackers can easily gain access to cloud-based data storage systems, as cloud-based infrastructure is based on open architecture and shared resources.

Hence, vendors should adopt multi-factor authentication systems, such as biometrics, for the authorization of users in the client IT systems. Vendors also need to comply with the regulatory guidelines for cloud security management.

Such challenges limit the growth potential in the market.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this digital marketing software (DMS) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital marketing software (DMS) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital marketing software (DMS) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital marketing software (DMS) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital marketing software (DMS) market vendors

Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 82.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., BlueConic, CM Group, Demandbase Inc., HP Inc., HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Keap, Microsoft Corp., Nielsen Holdings Plc, Oracle Corp., Redpoint Global Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., SimplyCast, TransUnion LLC, Viant Technology LLC, Vivial Inc., and Zeta Global Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

