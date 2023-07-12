Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market size to grow by USD 82.56 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Historical and current forecast analysis research report- Technavio

Research Report Focuses on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers, Current Growth Dynamics, Futuristic Opportunities, and New Product/Project Launches

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital marketing software (DMS) market size is expected to increase by USD 82.56 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a progressing CAGR of 15.76% during the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Application Software industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market 2023-2027

The digital marketing software (DMS) market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some vendors who are experts in the process industry are trying to increase their presence and market share by horizontally integrating with system integrators. End-users in discrete industries rely on their experiences from past purchases, based on which they maintain future relationships with vendors. This enables global and established RPA vendors to dominate the local and regional vendors in terms of quality, durability, reliability, and technological innovations. Hence, the competition among the vendors in the global RPA market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Vendor Offering

Adobe Inc: The company offers digital marketing software such as the Marketo Engage marketing automation platform.

The company offers digital marketing software such as the Marketo Engage marketing automation platform. BlueConic: The company offers digital marketing software such as the BlueConic platform.

The company offers digital marketing software such as the BlueConic platform. Demandbase Inc: The company offers digital marketing software such as Demandbase One.

For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in minutes

Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), service (professional services and managed services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the large enterprises segment is significant during the forecast period. The rising adoption of digital marketing tools to manage the huge amount of customer information is fuelling the demand for large enterprises. Factors such as the rise in the use of digital marketing tools such as CRM, e-mail marketing, and content management are significantly contributing to the growth of this segment. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market - Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the key factors which are driving the growth of the digital marketing software market in APAC are the increasing prevalence of established brands and the need for a larger target population. Additionally, there is an increasing adoption of online shopping in APAC, which drives marketers to showcase their products online. Some of the key organizations and associations which support the adoption of cloud computing for the implementation of various high-tech solutions are National Cloud Technologists Association and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

The digital marketing software (DMS) market covers the following areas:

Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market Sizing

Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market Forecast

Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

BlueConic

CM Group

Demandbase Inc.

HP Inc.

HubSpot Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Keap

Microsoft Corp.

Nielsen Holdings Plc

Oracle Corp.

Redpoint Global Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

SimplyCast

TransUnion LLC

Viant Technology LLC

Vivial Inc.

Zeta Global

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Major Driver- The rise in the number of devices capable of supporting digital media drives the digital marketing software market growth.

Major Trend- The spread of social media and e-commerce platforms is a primary trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - Data privacy and security concerns are one of the key challenges that hinder the digital marketing software market growth. For further insights on drivers, trends, and challenges- View Sample Report

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The digital marketing spending market size is estimated to grow by USD 323.29 billion accelerating at a CAGR of 8.71% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (mobile devices and desktops), type (search ads, display ads, social media, e-mail marketing, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Digital transformation across multiple sectors is driving the growth of the global digital marketing spending market.

The digital marketing courses market size is expected to increase by USD 1.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75%. This digital marketing courses market research report extensively covers digital marketing courses market segmentation by courses (academic courses and certification courses) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global digital marketing courses industry growth is the increasing number of people adopting digital media and digital marketing.

Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 82.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., BlueConic, CM Group, Demandbase Inc., HP Inc., HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Keap, Microsoft Corp., Nielsen Holdings Plc, Oracle Corp., Redpoint Global Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., SimplyCast, TransUnion LLC, Viant Technology LLC, Vivial Inc., and Zeta Global Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digital marketing software (DMS) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digital marketing software (DMS) market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Service

7.3 Professional services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Professional services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Professional services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Professional services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Professional services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Managed services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Managed services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Managed services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Managed services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Managed services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 111: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 BlueConic

Exhibit 115: BlueConic - Overview



Exhibit 116: BlueConic - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: BlueConic - Key offerings

12.5 Demandbase Inc.

Exhibit 118: Demandbase Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Demandbase Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Demandbase Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Demandbase Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 HubSpot Inc.

Exhibit 122: HubSpot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: HubSpot Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: HubSpot Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 125: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 129: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Nielsen Holdings Plc

Exhibit 134: Nielsen Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 135: Nielsen Holdings Plc - Key offerings

12.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 136: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Redpoint Global Inc.

Exhibit 141: Redpoint Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Redpoint Global Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Redpoint Global Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 144: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 SAP SE

Exhibit 148: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 149: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 150: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 151: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.14 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 153: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 TransUnion LLC

Exhibit 157: TransUnion LLC - Overview



Exhibit 158: TransUnion LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 159: TransUnion LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: TransUnion LLC - Segment focus

12.16 Viant Technology LLC

Exhibit 161: Viant Technology LLC - Overview



Exhibit 162: Viant Technology LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Viant Technology LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Zeta Global

Exhibit 164: Zeta Global - Overview



Exhibit 165: Zeta Global - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Zeta Global - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio