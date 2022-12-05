Digital Marketing Software Global Market Report 2022: Key Players Leveraging AI to Enhance Offerings and Boost Efficiency

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Marketing Software Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital marketing software market is expected to grow from $56.77 billion in 2021 to $67.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.95%. The digital marketing software market is expected to grow to $141.84 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.38%.

The main types of solutions in digital marketing software are CRM software, email marketing, social media, search marketing, content management, marketing automation, campaign management and other solutions. The CRM software solutions is provided to manage a company's relationships and interactions with customers and potential customers. CRM software helps to improve digital marketing campaigns with the record of audience data.

North America was the largest region in the digital marketing software market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital marketing software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growth in internet penetration is driving the growth of the digital marketing software market. Internet penetration is increasing with the rising use of smartphones and the growing influence of social networking sites. The increasing presence of social media and social advertising and growing dependence on the internet and broadband connection is responsible for driving the growth of the digital marketing software market. Companies are utilizing the growth in internet penetration for digital marketing strategies to analyze consumer behavior & preferences in real-time and market themselves.

This will create a significant demand for digital marketing software as this software solution is the best tool to target audiences online. For instance, according to the statistics from DataReportal, the internet penetration rate in the USA was around 92.0% in 2022, which increased by 2.8% reaching 8.4 million internet users between 2021 and 2022. Similarly, the internet penetration rate in the UK was around 98.0% in 2022, which increased by 0.4% reaching 300 thousand internet users between 2021 and 2022. Therefore, demand for digital marketing software will rise with the increasing internet penetration.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital marketing software market. Technological advancement includes the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in digital marketing software which redefines customer-facing services for digital marketers by enhancing productivity and optimizing user experience.

Leveraging AI to improve the customer experience can offer four significant advancements such as chatbots, predictive and targeted content, content production, and picture recognition capabilities. Each of these can enhance digital marketing while delivering more focused and relevant content to target users. For instance, in September 2020, Mailchimp, a US-based all-in-one marketing platform, launched a suite of AI-powered solutions that assist clients in designing their graphic assets and writing better email subject lines. It also assists firms in determining the best next course of action. It also offers personalized product recommendations for shoppers and forecasting tools for behavioral targeting, and other features.

By Solution: CRM Software; Email Marketing; Social Media; Search Marketing; Content Management; Marketing Automation; Campaign Management; Other Solutions By Services: Professional Services; Managed Services By Deployment: Cloud; On-Premise By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs) By Industry: BFSI; Transportation And Logistics; Consumer Goods And Retail; Education; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Media And Entertainment; Telecom And IT; Travel And Hospitality; Other Industries

Adobe Inc.

Hubspot Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Marketo Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

