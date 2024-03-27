Digital Marketing Spending Market size is set to grow by USD 353.53 bn from 2024-2028,shift in consumer behavior toward online shopping boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital marketing spending market size is estimated to grow by USD 353.53 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The digital marketing spending market is surging due to the shift to online shopping driven by increased internet penetration, smartphone usage, and lifestyle changes. E-commerce platforms thrive, offering secure digital payments and vast product selections. Real-time measurement tools, CRM software, and AI technology are key investments for businesses engaging with consumers via digital channels like SMS, social media, and search advertising. Media & entertainment companies and BFSI industry leverage digital platforms for brand awareness and customer experience. Funding rounds fuel growth for digital marketing services like Jixie, Picklejar, FanVivo, and LS Digital, providing short video content and AI technology for business transparency and customer engagement.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Spending Market 2024-2028

Digital Marketing Spending Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 353.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Coalition Technologies LLC, Dentsu Group Inc., Disruptive Advertising Inc., Ignite Visibility LLC, InMobi Pte. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Perfect Search Media, Power Digital Marketing, RAPP, Silverback Strategies Inc., Thinknow, Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., WebFX, and L7 Creative

Segment Overview

This digital marketing spending market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Mobile devices, Desktops) Type (Search ads, Display ads, Social media, E-mail marketing, Others) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Application

In the evolving Digital Marketing Spending Market, mobile phones are surpassing desktops due to greater reach, cost-effectiveness, and the popularity of cross-device advertising. Leading digital technologies like TikTok and social media platforms are driving this shift. Large enterprises in sectors such as BFSI, media & entertainment, and commerce are investing heavily in digital channels, including social media advertising, search advertising, video advertising, and digital marketing services from companies like Google, LS Digital, FanVivo, and UnFoldMart. However, this transition comes with challenges such as phishing attacks and social engineering attacks. Traditional marketing methods are being replaced with data-driven strategies using AI and CRM software. On-premise deployment and real-time measurement are essential for effective digital marketing. SMS and MMS are also crucial components of this market. Smartphones are the new advertisement displays, offering real-time connectivity and targeting capabilities. Jixie, Picklejar, and Atmosly are other notable players in this dynamic market.

Geography Overview

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is a significant contributor to the global digital marketing spending market, driven by social media usage, online connectivity, and a growing consumer base. With an expanding landscape of developed economies and emerging markets, APAC offers digital marketers numerous opportunities. Data-driven strategies, AI technology, and digital marketing services from companies like Jixie, Picklejar, FanVivo, LS Digital, and others are shaping the future of marketing. Search advertising, social media advertising, video advertising, and ecommerce advertising are key areas of focus. Brands are investing in AI technology for customer engagement and brand awareness. Streaming/CTV, short video content, and business transparency are also crucial elements of digital marketing. Funding rounds, digital presence, and customer experience are essential for businesses looking to connect and cultivate relationships with their audience. Companies such as Dataxu, Meet Group, UnFoldMart, Atmosly, and Procter & Gamble are utilizing AI technology in various industries, including automotive, BFSI, and more, to enhance customer experience and sales through interactive consumer websites, email marketing, online/display advertising, blogging and podcasting, and more.

The digital marketing industry is experiencing significant growth due to the widespread adoption of software like Sprout, Loomly, and Audiense. This trend is driven by emerging economies and regions with low online penetration. With over half the world owning smartphones and the Internet primarily accessed via mobile devices, digital marketing offers greater reach, cost-effectiveness, and real-time measurement. Key sectors, including BFSI and media & entertainment, are increasing their marketing budgets for digital channels like social media, search advertising, and video advertising.

The digital marketing spending market is surging in education, telecom, media, and entertainment sectors. Telecom's 4G/5G technologies and advanced Internet techs like high-speed broadband fuel this growth. User preferences shift towards digital ads on smartphones, enabling services such as text messaging, free calling, and video calls. Media companies invest heavily in digital content production and distribution via streaming platforms. Key players include Procter & Gamble , AI, automotive, BFSI, and healthcare. Emerging digital channels like mobile marketing, social media, and online video marketing dominate strategies. Consumer preferences and emerging channels drive spending, while security concerns persist.

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

In the dynamic world of business, Digital Marketing Spending Market plays a pivotal role. Marketers invest significantly in digital technologies to reach and engage consumers effectively. The market encompasses various components like search engine marketing, social media marketing, content marketing, email marketing, and mobile marketing. These tactics enable businesses to target specific audiences, measure results, and optimize strategies in real-time. Moreover, emerging trends such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Voice Search are reshaping the digital marketing landscape. As technology advances, marketers must adapt to stay competitive and maximize their return on investment. The Digital Marketing Spending Market is an ever-evolving ecosystem that requires continuous innovation and strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Mobile Devices



Desktops

Type

Search Ads



Display Ads



Social Media



E-mail Marketing



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

