Digital Marketing Spending Market Size to Grow by USD 323.29 Billion, digital transformation across multiple sectors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Marketing Spending Market by Platform, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 323.29 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 8.71%. The market is driven by factors such as digital transformation across multiple sectors, increased credibility, and the growing proliferation of digital marketing software. However, the lack of short-term return on investment is hindering market growth. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 459.61 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Spending Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global digital marketing spending market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 44% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in urbanization and the rise in the adoption of e-commerce are driving the growth of the digital marketing spending market in APAC. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The digital marketing spending market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Coalition Technologies LLC - The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as social media, email marketing, and reputation management.

- The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as social media, email marketing, and reputation management. Dentsu Group Inc. - The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as iProspect.

- The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as iProspect. Disruptive Advertising Inc. - The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as paid social and paid social.

- The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as paid social and paid social. Effective Spend - The company offers digital marketing spending solutions SEO, digital marketing, and social media marketing.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By platform, the market is segmented into mobile devices and desktops. The mobile devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this digital marketing spending market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital marketing spending market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, , and , and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital marketing spending market vendors.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Platform market Segmentation by Type Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

