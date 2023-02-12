Digital Marketing Spending Market Size to Grow by USD 323.29 Bn, Mobile Devices to be Largest Revenue-generating Platform Segment - Technavio

Feb 12, 2023, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Marketing Spending Market by Platform, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 323.29 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 8.71%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 459.61 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global digital marketing spending market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 44% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in urbanization and the rise in the adoption of e-commerce are driving the growth of the digital marketing spending market in APAC. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The digital marketing spending market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Coalition Technologies LLC - The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as social media, email marketing, and reputation management.
- Dentsu Group Inc. - The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as iProspect.
- Disruptive Advertising Inc. - The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as paid social and paid social.
- Effective Spend - The company offers digital marketing spending solutions SEO, digital marketing, and social media marketing.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as digital transformation across multiple sectors, increased credibility, and the growing proliferation of digital marketing software. However, the lack of short-term return on investment is hindering market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
- By platform, the market is segmented into mobile devices and desktops. The mobile devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the key data covered in this digital marketing spending market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the digital marketing spending market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital marketing spending market vendors.
|
Digital Marketing Spending Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
167
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 323.29 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.67
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Coalition Technologies LLC, Dentsu Group Inc., Disruptive Advertising Inc., Effective Spend, Ignite Visibility LLC, L7 Creative, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Omnicom Group Inc., Oracle Corp., Perfect Search Media, Power Digital Marketing, Silverback Strategies Inc., Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., WebFX, and InMobi Pte. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global digital marketing spending market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digital marketing spending market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Platform
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Platform
- 6.3 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Mobile devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Mobile devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Desktops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Desktops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Desktops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Desktops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Desktops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Platform
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Search ads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Search ads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Search ads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Search ads - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Search ads - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Display ads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Display ads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Display ads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Display ads - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Display ads - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Social media - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Social media - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Social media - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Social media - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Social media - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 E-mail marketing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on E-mail marketing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on E-mail marketing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on E-mail marketing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on E-mail marketing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Coalition Technologies LLC
- Exhibit 125: Coalition Technologies LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Coalition Technologies LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Coalition Technologies LLC - Key offerings
- 12.5 Dentsu Group Inc.
- Exhibit 128: Dentsu Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Dentsu Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Dentsu Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Dentsu Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Disruptive Advertising Inc.
- Exhibit 132: Disruptive Advertising Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Disruptive Advertising Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Disruptive Advertising Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Effective Spend
- Exhibit 135: Effective Spend - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Effective Spend - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Effective Spend - Key offerings
- 12.8 Ignite Visibility LLC
- Exhibit 138: Ignite Visibility LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Ignite Visibility LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Ignite Visibility LLC - Key offerings
- 12.9 L7 Creative
- Exhibit 141: L7 Creative - Overview
- Exhibit 142: L7 Creative - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: L7 Creative - Key offerings
- 12.10 Meta Platforms Inc.
- Exhibit 144: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Meta Platforms Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: Meta Platforms Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 148: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 150: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 151: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Omnicom Group Inc.
- Exhibit 153: Omnicom Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Omnicom Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Omnicom Group Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 156: Omnicom Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: Omnicom Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Perfect Search Media
- Exhibit 158: Perfect Search Media - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Perfect Search Media - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: Perfect Search Media - Key offerings
- 12.14 Power Digital Marketing
- Exhibit 161: Power Digital Marketing - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Power Digital Marketing - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: Power Digital Marketing - Key offerings
- 12.15 Silverback Strategies Inc.
- Exhibit 164: Silverback Strategies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Silverback Strategies Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Silverback Strategies Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Thrive Internet Marketing Agency
- Exhibit 167: Thrive Internet Marketing Agency - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Thrive Internet Marketing Agency - Product / Service
- Exhibit 169: Thrive Internet Marketing Agency - Key offerings
- 12.17 Twitter Inc.
- Exhibit 170: Twitter Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 171: Twitter Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 172: Twitter Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 176: Research methodology
- Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 178: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations
