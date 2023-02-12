Digital Marketing Spending Market Size to Grow by USD 323.29 Bn, Mobile Devices to be Largest Revenue-generating Platform Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Marketing Spending Market by Platform, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 323.29 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 8.71%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 459.61 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Spending Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global digital marketing spending market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 44% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in urbanization and the rise in the adoption of e-commerce are driving the growth of the digital marketing spending market in APAC. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The digital marketing spending market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Coalition Technologies LLC - The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as social media, email marketing, and reputation management.

- The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as social media, email marketing, and reputation management. Dentsu Group Inc. - The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as iProspect.

- The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as iProspect. Disruptive Advertising Inc. - The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as paid social and paid social.

- The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as paid social and paid social. Effective Spend - The company offers digital marketing spending solutions SEO, digital marketing, and social media marketing.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as digital transformation across multiple sectors, increased credibility, and the growing proliferation of digital marketing software. However, the lack of short-term return on investment is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By platform, the market is segmented into mobile devices and desktops. The mobile devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this digital marketing spending market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital marketing spending market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, , and , and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital marketing spending market vendors.

Digital Marketing Spending Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 323.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Coalition Technologies LLC, Dentsu Group Inc., Disruptive Advertising Inc., Effective Spend, Ignite Visibility LLC, L7 Creative, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Omnicom Group Inc., Oracle Corp., Perfect Search Media, Power Digital Marketing, Silverback Strategies Inc., Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., WebFX, and InMobi Pte. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digital marketing spending market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Platform

6.3 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Desktops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Search ads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Display ads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Social media - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 E-mail marketing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

12.4 Coalition Technologies LLC

12.5 Dentsu Group Inc.

12.6 Disruptive Advertising Inc.

12.7 Effective Spend

12.8 Ignite Visibility LLC

12.9 L7 Creative

12.10 Meta Platforms Inc.

12.11 Microsoft Corp.

12.12 Omnicom Group Inc.

12.13 Perfect Search Media

12.14 Power Digital Marketing

12.15 Silverback Strategies Inc.

12.16 Thrive Internet Marketing Agency

12.17 Twitter Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

