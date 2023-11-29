Digital Mass acquires Minneapolis-based Salesforce implementation consultancy firm, Trail Two

The purchase adds experience, development muscle to an organization in an industry with rising tech and development demand.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Mass, a modern technology firm focused on making Salesforce work harder for mid to enterprise level organizations, in any cloud, today announced the acquisition of Trail Two, a trio of development experts helping businesses navigate their Salesforce journey without compromise.

The acquisition of Trail Two adds three senior-level consultants to Digital Mass with combined over 30 years experience coding, testing and implementing within the Salesforce environment.

Matt Koehler, Josh Kukovec and Jeff Cook of TrailTwo, now joining Digital Mass.
"The addition of the consultants from Trail Two comes at an important time of growth for our company," said Martin Davis, chief executive officer and co-founder of Digital Mass, "the addition of skilled senior-level Salesforce consultants brings knowledge, mentorship, and experiences that will immediately translate into additional success for our clients."

Digital Mass, located in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis, has experienced 5x revenue growth, 3x growth in clients, and 4x growth in employee count over the past three years. This is the company's first acquisition, a concerted effort to continue to build and scale the business to meet growing demand while maintaining the ability to go beyond clients' expectations.

"There's alignment in core values between our companies and the quality of service we want to provide our clients," said Jeff Cook, founding partner of Trail Two. "Joining Digital Mass is exactly where we wanted to build a trail to."

Digital Mass uses a ground-up, developer-driven approach and proprietary LeanSF process to ensure clients get to working Salesforce solutions faster, maximizing business value in every engagement.

About Digital Mass

Digital Mass is a modern technology firm focused on making Salesforce work harder for the enterprise, in any cloud. We're driven to do things the right way. Our ground-up, developer-driven approach and proprietary LeanSF process ensure clients get to working solutions faster, maximizing business value in every engagement. Backed by a blend of experienced tech vets and certified Lightning natives, Digital Mass offers flexible engagements, allowing clients to tackle cumbersome, business-slowing problems while taking big steps towards a customer-centric organization.

