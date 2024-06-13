Digital Mass Named One of the Best Places to Work by Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Mass, a leading Salesforce consulting agency, today announced the company's recognition as one of the Best Places to Work by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal. Digital Mass has been recognized in the small business category for the company's commitment to creating an outstanding work environment and fostering a culture of growth and innovation.

With more than 80 percent revenue growth in the past two years, the company has consistently demonstrated its capability to deliver transformative Salesforce solutions to its clients, while maintaining its focus on talent development and mentorship programs.

Co-founded in 2017 by Marty Davis IV and his son, Martin Davis V (MJ), Digital Mass has quickly become a powerhouse in digital transformation and a leader in Salesforce development for clients across the Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing, Financial Services and Retail categories.

"Our success is a testament to the dedication and talent of our team," said Marty Davis, co-founder and CEO, Digital Mass. "We put focus on innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement, which is key to our growth and, in particular, this recognition."

"Being named one of the Best Places to Work by the Business Journal is a reflection of our team's hard work and commitment to creating the best custom Salesforce solutions for our enterprise clients," said MJ Davis, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Digital Mass. "We're passionate about mentoring the next generation of technology leaders and creating an environment where they can thrive."

The rankings were determined after Digital Mass employees were surveyed about the company's leadership, mentorship, communication, work-life balance, and more categories focused on office culture.

Open-ended questions allowed Digital Mass employees to share their personal experiences working at the company, with highlights that include: the company's commitment to work-life balance, mutual respect, collaboration and fun.

Digital Mass was one of 15 honorees announced by the Minneapolis Business Journal in the small category (companies with 25 to 49 Minnesota-employees). The full list of 70 honorees will be announced on August 23 in a Best Places to Work special publication.

