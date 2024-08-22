DIGITAL MASS NAMED TO INC 5000 LIST OF FASTEST GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES IN AMERICA

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 193 Percent, Digital Mass is a top-ranked Software Company in Minneapolis and ranked 2,641 across all industries in America

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Digital Mass , a leading Salesforce consulting agency, ranked 2,641 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

With 193 percent growth in the past three years, Digital Mass ranks highest on the Inc. 5000 list within the software industry in Minneapolis and is the second-highest software company in Minnesota.

"As a serial entrepreneur, I've always admired the companies that make the Inc 5000 list," said Marty Davis, co-founder and CEO, of Digital Mass. "I'm thrilled we made the list this year, particularly being measured during a time of tremendous headwinds for businesses worldwide."

"It's incredibly humbling to make the Inc. 5000 list alongside some of the most successful companies in America," said MJ Davis, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Digital Mass. "Our passion for solving complex issues through custom Salesforce development played a big role in us hitting our stride over the past three years."

Co-founded in 2017 by Marty Davis IV and his son, Martin Davis V (MJ), Digital Mass has quickly become a powerhouse in digital transformation and a leader in Salesforce development for clients across the Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Nonprofit, and Retail categories.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

For more information about Digital Mass and their Salesforce services, please visit Digital Mass online .

About Digital Mass

Digital Mass is a modern technology firm focused on making Salesforce work harder for the enterprise, in any cloud. We're driven to do things the right way. Our ground-up, developer-driven approach, and proprietary LeanSF process ensure clients get to working solutions faster, maximizing business value in every engagement. Backed by experienced tech vets and certified Lightning natives, Digital Mass offers flexible engagements, allowing clients to tackle cumbersome, business-slowing problems while taking big steps toward a customer-centric organization.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

