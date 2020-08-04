Digital Matter and Helium Announce Partnership to Simplify Asset Tracking via Nationwide Peer-to-Peer IoT Network

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Matter, a global leader in GPS and IoT hardware development, today announced a partnership with Helium, the company behind one of the world's first peer-to-peer wireless networks. Through the partnership, the companies will now work together to enable Digital Matter's portfolio of GPS and IoT tracking devices that work for a range of applications to be fully integrated on Helium's IoT Network, The People's Network.

Digital Matter's GPS and IoT devices now use Helium's peer-to-peer wireless network, powered by the Helium Hotspot , a new hardware device that enables anyone to own and operate a wireless network for IoT. When connected with other nearby Hotspots, this acts as the backbone of the network, often referred to as The People's Network.

Helium originated from a dire need: affordable network connectivity. With Helium's own open-sourced blockchain technology, individuals are incentivized to deploy Hotspots, which simultaneously mine cryptocurrency and provide LoRaWAN® network coverage for hundreds of square miles. Hotspots are the size of a small router (6-inch x 6-inch x 1.5-inch) and easily plug into a home network, providing affordable wireless connectivity for location tracking and theft recovery applications, such as tracking and monitoring vehicles, equipment, trailers, bicycles, livestock and pets, and more.

"Partnering with Helium helped to dissolve many of the technical and financial barriers encountered when setting up LPWA networks for asset tracking applications," said Matthew Hofmeyr, Vice President, Sales North America, Digital Matter. "With Helium, we now have a reliable and secure, out-of-the-box connectivity solution that our channel partners, businesses and consumers can deploy quickly and easily, substantially accelerating time to market."

"We have been a fan of Digital Matter's GPS and IoT devices for some time and are thrilled to align with them," said Amir Haleem, Helium's CEO and co-founder. "Partnering with Digital Matter was a logical next step for Helium, and we are looking forward to working together in years to come."

With Helium, users can customize Digital Matter devices to fit unique applications, with settings such as how often the device reports location, accelerometer and movement parameters, after hours alerts, and more easily configurable over the air.

For more information on Digital Matter devices visit www.digitalmatter.com , or purchase a Helium Evaluation Kit to start tracking on the People's Network today.

About Digital Matter

Digital Matter is a global leader in embedded hardware development and device management, with an extensive range of battery-powered and powered GPS and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. With over 20 years of telematics experience, flexible integration options and a powerful device management platform, Digital Matter supplies reliable and secure devices for many of the world's largest tracking companies, enterprises, and network operators across all verticals.

About Helium

Co-founded by Shawn Fanning and Amir Haleem in 2013, Helium is building the world's first peer-to-peer wireless network to simplify connecting devices to the internet by rewarding anyone to become a network operator. CEO Amir Haleem comes from an extensive background in triple-A video games. Helium is backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Khosla Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Multicoin Capital, FirstMark, Marc Benioff, Shawn Fanning and other top VCs. The network is live in more than 1,000 cities throughout North America and Europe. More information can be found at helium.com.

Digital Matter Media Contact:

Shay Kettner

Marketing Manager

+61 8 6280 1217

Helium Media Contact:

VSC for Helium

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Matter

Related Links

http://www.digitalmatter.com,

